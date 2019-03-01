Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Raise Their Baby in a Gender-Fluid Environment

The newest royal baby is due in April, 2019. And the Duchess of Sussex and her husband are taking a progressive approach to their parenting style: the royal baby will be raised in a gender fluid household, Page Six reports.

The 37-year-old expecting mother reportedly told friends at her NYC baby shower that she is expecting a son.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.” So even if the Duchess is having a boy, his room won’t necessarily be painted blue and filled with dinosaurs.

The Sussexes have planned a gender-neutral nursery with white and gray colors, the outlet reported.

There has been some discussion as to what exactly Markle might have meant when she used the word, “fluid.” Just last month, Kate Hudson sparked a similar discussion when she told AOL she was raising her child “genderless.” The actress later took to Instagram to further explain her statement. The post she wrote stated that she was raising her kids “to feel free to be exactly who they want to be,” and that she used the phrase “genderless approach” to refocus “the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype. It just felt a little antiquated to me. Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be a king.”

Perhaps Markle feels similarly. She celebrated the impending arrival of her fist baby with a baby shower hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams at the Mark Hotel in New York City.

Williams reportedly booked the penthouse suite—two floors, five bedrooms, four fireplaces and sweeping views of Central Park. Not too shabby!

We’re very excited for the happy couple!