Meghan Markle & Prince William Are Breaking a Major Royal Rule with Their Baby’s Birth

The newest royal baby is due any day now, and the world is waiting in anticipation. Since the pregnancy announcement, there has been plenty of speculation about where the baby will be born. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking royal rules with their baby’s birth. There were questions as to where Markle will give birth, who will be present, whether she would follow in Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s footsteps, etc. But Kensington Palace just officially released a statement on the matter. And the answer to all of our questions? Markle is keeping her private life private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the palace explained. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

This is so refreshing and beyond exciting for the soon-to-be parents. We often forget that, despite their titles, they are normal people who want to relish in the moments of life that should be intimate. This announcement likely means that the royal couple will not be participating in the usual post-birth photo-op with their newborn. Does this mean they will not announce any details abour the birth right away too? Possibly. After Prince Louis’s birth, Kensington Palace tweeted about the state of mom Middleton and baby.