Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is ‘Just About’ Ready to Start Walking

A royal milestone is ahead. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby Archie’s first steps are close, according to a royal expert. British royal family reporter Kate Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 3, that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 14-month-old son is “just about” ready to start walking.

“I think he is just about walking,” Nicholl said. “He’s a very happy little boy, he’s loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry‘s house. I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet, they’re still looking.”

As fans know, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles in March for their careers. They’re currently living in a house owned by director Tyler Perry. “They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.”

Since their exit from the royal family, Meghan and Harry have been private about their new lives across the pond. While Meghan did a voiceover for the Disney+ documentary Elephant for charity, Nicholl reports that the couple hasn’t made any money since they’ve moved to North America. “They do need to make money,” Nicholl said. “They’ve been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven’t actually earned anything.”

News of Archie’s first steps comes after Us Weekly confirmed in June that the baby has started talking. “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,’” a source told the magazine. “He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

Another source also told Us Weekly in May that baby Archie has especially bonded with his dad since the Sussexes’ move to America. “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out—his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people,” the insider said at the time.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to leave the royal family in an Instagram post in January. The couple’s last day as senior members of the royal family was on April 1, 2020, which they noted in their final Instagram post.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the couple wrote in their final Instagram post. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

In January, Meghan and Harry vowed to “support” Queen Elizabeth II despite their new and more junior roles in the royal family.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the two wrote in their announcement in January. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”