Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Reportedly Ready for Baby No. 2 After Moving to Montecito

Baby fever is real, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby No. 2 plans prove it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly ready for their family to grow now that they’ve settled down in their new home. The ex-royals already share one son together, 15-month-old Archie—it looks like he might be getting a sibling soon!

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, were getting “comfortable” in their new digs before having talks about a second child, a source revealed to Us Weekly on September 23. The couple, who recently moved from Los Angeles where they were staying at director Tyler Perry’s mansion until they could find a more permanent place to stay, have finally settled into their new home in Montecito, which they reportedly purchased for $14.65 million in August 2020. Now that things are falling into place, Meghan is reportedly ready for another baby.

“Meghan wanted them to find their footing with Archie first, and also get the big move out of the way and know where they were going career-wise,” a source told Us. “Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead.”

The source adds, “Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time. She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!”

While their move to the Santa Barbara enclave hasn’t been without its own drama (let’s just say that their neighbors in Montecito don’t love all the new paparazzi in town), Meghan and Harry are finally feeling “settled” since planting roots in the neighborhood. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival,” a rep told Us Weekly following their move. “And hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.” The Sussexes previously dealt with privacy issues at their previous residence, with paparazzi going so far as to use photography drones on the property.

Now that privacy is hopefully no longer an issue, the pair are focused on expanding their family. “Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her,” adds the outlet’s source. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”