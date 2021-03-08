Here Are the Chances Harry & Meghan Will Name Their Baby Girl After Diana, According to a Royal Source

As soon as they revealed they are expecting a baby girl, fans started flooding social media with name predictions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second baby. Among the top contenders was “Diana” after Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales—but what are the chances the Sussexes will name their daughter after the people’s princess?

According to a source who spoke to The New York Post’s Page Six on Monday, March 8, it is “highly unlikely” that the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, will name their daughter after his mother. “They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana,” the source explained. “Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life.”

“Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured,” the source continued. The couple also worry that the name “would place too much pressure on the child and make everything difficult, from enrolling her in school to travel. And they want her to find her own way in life,” the insider added.

While Meghan and Harry’s baby may not get Diana as a first name, there’s a possibility they will consider it for her middle name—but it’s a slim chance, considering that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 5-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, also has Diana as her middle name. The source tells Page Six that the Sussexes may avoid it altogether, as they “have not enjoyed the feeling they have been compared to—and pitted against—William and Kate in the media and by the palace.”

Harry and Meghan announced their baby’s gender during their CBS interview, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday, March 7. “It’s a girl,” the couple revealed. The Duke of Sussex said he was “just grateful” to be having a baby girl. “To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing,” he told host Oprah. “But to have a boy and then a girl, I mean, what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.” Meghan and Harry already share a son, Archie, who turns 2 years old in May.