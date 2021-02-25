Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Have Revealed Their Second Baby’s Gender With This Hint

Ever since the world learned there’s another Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baby on the way, fans of the couple have been searching around for possible clues about their baby’s gender. And of course, they did not disappoint.

While the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, didn’t reveal any details about their second child’s gender in their pregnancy announcement, some eagle-eyed followers spotted a potential hint in a recent promotion for their Spotify podcast. ICYMI, the couple landed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming platform in December 2020 to create content as Archewell Audio (which is also the name of their production company, named for their son, Archie). The first episode of their podcast was a holiday special that landed on Spotify on Tuesday, December 29, and fans have been eagerly awaiting new episodes since.

Lucky for fans of Archewell Audio (and anyone looking for baby updates), the Sussexes revisited their podcast during a short appearance for Spotify’s Stream On event on Tuesday, February 23. They talked about their mission behind the podcast, but many fans were more absorbed by a potential clue coming from the Duchess herself.

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,” Meghan said in the short clip. Harry added, “And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.”

As her husband spoke, however, fans noted that Meghan shifted her hand to her lap to reveal a pink cocktail ring. The ring, which was later revealed to be made by sustainable brand Ecksand, had fans making a quick connection to a baby girl.

“Is the ‘pink’ ring an ‘indication/hint’ that it might be a little girl?” one fan asked on Instagram, while another declared, “It means that she will have a girl!”

Meghan and Harry have yet to comment on the gender of their baby, so only time will tell—but for now, fans are convinced this was a sign. As for the brand behind Meghan’s gorgeous ring, they were just thrilled to be a part of Meghan’s first public appearance since announcing she’s expecting.

“Not only are we excited for the Archewell Audio podcast, we are incredibly honoured that Meghan chose to re-wear one of our sustainable jewels during her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy” Erica Bianchini, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Ecksand, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our commitment to sustainable practices is something Meghan connects with. That’s a cause that Harry and Meghan hold close to their hearts.”

