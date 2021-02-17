Meghan & Harry’s Son Archie Is ‘Very Active’ & ‘Talking’ More as His Younger Sibling’s Due Date Nears

Another Sussex on the way. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s reaction to her pregnancy is nothing but excitement for his younger sibling.

A source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, February 16, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, has been “very active” and “talking” more as the due date for his younger sibling approaches this summer.

“Archie is growing fast. He’s talking up a storm now and he’s very active. Harry’s even started teaching him how to kick a ball,” the insider said. The source also confirmed that Archie, who turns 2 years old in May 2021, has been “hitting all the milestones” for a kid his age.

Archie’s progress comes after Meghan and Harry moved from the United Kingdom to North America to raise their son without the pressure of the British royal family. The Sussexes currently live in Santa Barbara, California. News of Archie’s milestones also come less than a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they’re pregnant with another child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a representative for the couple said in a statement at the time.

Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy comes after the Suits alum revealed in an essay for The New York Times in January 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. “Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,” Meghan wrote in the essay, which was titled “The Losses We Share.”

She continued, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan went on to describe herself in a hospital bed, holding Harry’s hand after doctors confirmed that she had lost her pregnancy. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she wrote. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”