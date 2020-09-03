Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Almost Gave Baby Archie a Different Name 

What could’ve been. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost gave Archie a different name. A friend close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their book, Finding Freedom, that the couple considered a different name for their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, before he was born.

According to the source, Meghan and Harry “wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of it.” So what was the other name the Duke and Duchess of Sussex considered? Well, it was a longer version of Archie’s actual name. “They thought about Archibald for all of one second…He was always going to be little Archie,” the insider said.

Still, while Archie is Meghan and Harry’s son’s official name, that doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have nicknames for their baby boy. In August, Harry revealed in a video call for the 125th anniversary of the Rugby Football League that he and Meghan often call Archie their “little man.”

“I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have so I need to get [Archie] playing some Rugby League,” he said at the time about his and Meghan’s home in Santa Barbara, California, which they moved into in July. “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months.”

He continued, “Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority. We’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.” Other nicknames for Archie include “bubba” and “Arch,” which are both mostly used by Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Santa Barbara, where they live near Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey in Montecito, in July after spending several months in Los Angeles. The couple relocated to Los Angeles after moving to Canada, where Meghan lived for years while filming her USA TV series, Suits. Meghan and Harry’s move to Canada came in January after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family. The two finished their last day as senior royals on April 1.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on their Instagram in January.

Meghan and Harry continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.