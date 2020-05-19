Everyone Wished Meghan Markle & Prince Harry a Happy Anniversary—Except the Royal Family

Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes! Two years ago on May 19, 2018, the royal pair tied the knot at Windsor Castle for the whole world to see. But one baby and a royal exit later, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s anniversary was snubbed by royals, as far as social media can tell. At the time of writing, no member of the royal family has hopped online to publically celebrate the Sussexes’ big day.

While it’s not unheard of to miss an occasion, the royal family does usually take to Instagram to celebrate important holidays and milestones—including anniversary shoutouts. Last year, the Queen, 94, publically acknowledged Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, on their first anniversary with a heartwarming post. “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle,” reads the caption from @theroyalfamily.

This time around, however, Her Majesty has yet to issue a supportive message for the Sussexes. And neither have their Fab Four counterparts, Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38. The pair did put aside their royal rift on Baby Archie’s birthday, writing, “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” from their Kensington Royal Instagram account on May 6. But it’s been radio silence from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Sussex front ever since.

That said, it’s entirely possible that the royal family is extending their well wishes outside of social media for the time being. Even Meghan and Harry avoided social media on the Queen’s birthday, reaching out to her via video chat instead. (Though to their credit, the Sussexes no longer have a running Instagram page in the first place—their @SussexRoyal account was shuttered amid their royal exit.) As for why the rest of the royal family is avoiding the ‘gram, let’s just assume the best.