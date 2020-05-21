Prince Harry’s Gift to Meghan Markle For Their 2nd Anniversary Will Make You Cry

Forever our favorite royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anniversary gifts to each other for their second year of marriage will make you emotional. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 19. And while they didn’t receive many well wishes on Instagram from the British royal family, the couple did celebrate on their own, and they gave each other the sweetest presents.

According to a source for Us Weekly, Meghan gave Harry a handwritten card that she designed herself. Her husband, on the other hand, gifted his wife a bouquet of roses, along with a ring to celebrate two years after he put a ring on her wedding finger to mark the start of their marriage.

“Meghan designed Harry’s card, and hand wrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” the insider said. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.”

While Meghan and Harry stayed home for their anniversary due to, well, you know, it doesn’t seem like the couple minded their low-key celebration. “The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world,” the source said.

Meghan and Harry, who wed in May 2018, announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. After the announcement, the couple moved to Canada to raise their son, Archie. They’ve since relocated to Los Angeles for Meghan’s career. (The Suits alum recently recorded a voiceover for the Disney Nature documentary Elephant.) A source told Us Weekly in April that Meghan and Harry, who completed their last day as senior royals on April 1, are “very content” with their new life in America.

“They’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,”the insider said. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”