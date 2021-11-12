Meghan’s Texts Just Leaked & They Reveal How Charles Affected Her Relationship With Harry

Since the Sussexes’ royal drama, fans have been curious about Meghan Markle and Prince Charles’ relationship amid Prince Harry‘s feud with his father. Well, according to leaked texts from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and her father-in-law weren’t always on the same page.

In texts published by the Daily Beast on November 12, 2021, Meghan wrote to her former communications chief, Jason Knauf, about why she decided to write a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, before her wedding to Harry in 2018. The letter, which was later published by Mail on Sunday, has been at the center of a lawsuit between Meghan and Associated Newspapers Ltd.. Meghan claimed in the lawsuit that the company violated her privacy and copyright when it published her letter; however, the published argued that Meghan expected the letter to leak, which is why she wrote it with the assistance of her communication’s office. The publisher also argued that Meghan’s father was entitled to release it because one of Meghan’s friends discussed it in an interview that mischaracterized it.

In the texts, which were released by London’s Court of Appeal, Meghan explained that she decided to contact her father because of pressure Harry received from his father, Prince Charles, to end her family drama, which included public interviews from Thomas. “The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H. Even after a week with his dad and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context—and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?’” Meghan’s texts read. “They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.’ By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.”

According to the Daily Beast, Meghan included an electronic draft of her letter to Thomas in her messages to Knauf. In Knauff’s witness statement, he claimed that Meghan was advised to refer to Thomas as “daddy” because it would “pull at the heartstrings” in the “unfortunate event that it leaked.”

In his response to the first draft of the letter, Knauf commended the letter Meghan drafted. “My initial view is that this is a very good idea. The draft letter is very strong – enough emotion to be authentic, but all in resigned sadness rather than anger. Also is factually focused in a way that does not read like a legal filing – that is not easy to do,” he wrote.

Knauf then added another senior aide, Sam Coen, and wrote, “Do you mind if I discuss with Sam this morning? She’s just arrived here.” Meghan responded that she didn’t want the draft shared “in anyway with Sam Coen as I initially said.” In another message obtained by the Daily Beast, Knauf advised Meghan to discuss her father’s heart attack in the lead up to her wedding. “The truth is you tried desperately to find out about the medical treatment he said he was receiving and he stopped communicating with you. You begged him to accept help to drive him to the hospital, etc and instead of speaking to you to arrange this he stopped answering his phone and only spoke to TMZ,” he wrote.

