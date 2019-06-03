Meghan Markle’s First Public Appearance Since Baby Archie Is On The Calendar

The new mother is ready to reenter the adult world! Meghan Markle will make her first public appearance post-birth, just one month after little Archie’s arrival. According to the Daily Mail, Markle will attend Trooping the Colour on June 8. The event will mark Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. Side note—Prince Louis will also be in attendance and it will be his first official royal engagement. Ahh. We cannot wait for photographs. That little Prince is beyond adorable!

Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own royal bundle of joy on May 6, 2019. Breaking tradition, the couple did not make a public appearance directly after Archie’s birth. Unlike Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, who both appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing St. Mary’s Hospital just hours after giving birth, Markle opted for privacy. She waited two days before posing for a photo-op with her husband and their sweet child. The pics were absolute perfection, BTW. But did we expect anything less? The happy new parents appeared in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle before the press on May 8th with their newborn and briefly discussed parenthood.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” Markle said during the press conference. “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing.” Aw! Is it just us or does everyone want Meghan Markle as their mother? She has such a calm, sweet manner. We’re guessing she will be an A+ mom. PLUS she has The Duchess of Cambridge as a guide (casual), and honestly who could ask for anyone better?

Though Markle has stayed out of the spotlight since her son’s birth, she’s had plenty of visitors and many well wishes from excited friends, family and world leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a message to Markle and Harry, congratulating the couple. He also donated $100,000 to a Canadia charity, Breakfast Club, in Archie’s name. Wowza! Little Archie has ~no idea~ what an impact he’s made on the world. He’s so tiny—look at those feet! Markle and Prince Harry broke royal protocol with Archie’s birth by announcing his arrival through their Instagram.

They are definitely paving the way into a more modern royal family. In fact, while she’s not out and about, Markle (and Harry!) made sure to recognize Pride Month via Instagram. In keeping with their monthly tradition of recognizing different causes and following related accounts, they’ve made July “Pride” month. The pair went with simplicity, captioning the photo with, “We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love.