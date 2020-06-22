Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Planning a Career in Politics & Might Even Run for President

Mrs. President does have a nice ring to it. The Duchess of Sussex might just think so, too: According to multiple sources, Meghan Markle’s political career amid racism protests is something that she’s seriously considering. After witnessing the state of police brutality and violence against protesters in the U.S. in recent weeks, the ex-royal is reportedly looking for ways to enact change on a policy level. And that could even include pursuing the biggest seat for change there is: the presidency.

Allow us to be clear about one thing—there’s nothing “political” about thinking that Black Lives Matter. They matter, period. But as many community leaders and activists have proved, the Black Lives Matter mission often intersects with political advocacy to bring about resources and change for Black people in America. The Duchess has clearly realized this and has reportedly been working with notable figures to find solutions.

“Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution,” a source told The Daily Mail. “Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics.”

And now, one royal biographer believes that Meghan might be planning for one political career in particular. Lady Colin Campbell told the outlet that Meghan could even be eyeing a run for president:

“I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President,” Campbell said. “I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her.”

While we’re not ruling it out, let’s also remember Meghan and Harry’s reason for moving to the U.S. in the first place was because they wanted privacy. There’s hardly anything as public as being the President of the United States, so we’ll really have to wait and see on this one.