Meghan Markle Suffered ‘Panic Attacks’ From ‘Negative Attention’ For Royal Drama

Before her move to Canada in February, Meghan Markle suffered “panic attacks” amid her royal drama with the media. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 25, that the former Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, chose to move from the United Kingdom to Canada and take a step down from the British royal family for the sake of her mental health.

“She was nervous to step outside her own front door because of all the negative attention she attracted,” the insider said, adding that Meghan “felt trapped and claustrophobic” when she lived with Harry at Frogmore Cottage in London.

The insider, who also added that Meghan suffered from “panic attacks” when she lived in London, explained how her mental health has improved since her move to Canada. “[Canada] has given her the chance to reset,” the source said. “Meghan’s thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London. She feels like a new person.”

The Suits alum and her husband announced their decision to “step back” from the royal family and move to North America in February. Since then, the couple have split their time between the U.K. and Canada, where they raise their 10-month-old son Archie. “Meghan has a real spring in her step again,” the source said of Meghan’s mental state after her move to Canada. “It’s wonderful to see her in top form.”

In the February Instagram post where they announced their move, Meghan and Harry assured that they would still support the Queen but take a step back as senior members of the royal family. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote in a statement. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

