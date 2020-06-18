Meghan Markle Is ‘On the Outs’ With Jessica Mulroney After Feeling Used For Her Fame

The end of an era. Meghan Markle is “on the outs” with Jessica Mulroney amid the stylist’s feud with Black influencer Sasha Exeter. A source told Page Six on Wednesday, June 17, that the former Duchess of Sussex and her ex-best friends have been on the rocks for months after Meghan felt that Jessica was “benefitting” from her royal status for her career.

“I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” the insider said. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”

Jessica and Meghan have been friends for years since they met in Toronto, Canada, when the royal was an actress on the TV show Suits. Since then, Jessica has worked as Meghan’s stylist, and was even invited to the former Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, as well as her baby shower in February 2019. Jessica’s three kids were also given a role at Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle.

However, in the past few months, there’s been a divide between Meghan and Jessica’s friendship, according to Page Six’s source who told the publication that the royal has felt used for her fame to benefit Jessica’s career as a stylist and a TV personality. Further, Page Six notes that Meghan no longer needs Jessica as a stylist like she did when she was on Suits because the duchess has developed her own relationships with fashion houses such as Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

News of their friendship also comes amid Jessica’s drama with Sasha Exeter, a Black Toronto-based influencer, who accused the stylist of threatening her career after Jessica apparently “took offense” to a Black Lives Matter post that Sasha shared.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviors and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing,” Sasha said in a 12-minute video before sharing a message from Jessica to her that read: “I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you’ve treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters, well it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.”

After the incident, Jessica was cut from a gig on Good Morning America, as well as her own reality TV show, I Do, Redo. While Page Six’s source notes that Meghan and Jessica have had issues long before the stylist’s feud with Sasha, Meghan considered the drama as the last straw in their friendship.

“The row has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good,” the insider said.