Was Meghan Markle Not Invited to Kate Middleton’s Birthday Because of Their Feud?

Royal fans are wondering: Was Meghan Markle not invited to Kate Middleton’s birthday? The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, were noticeably missing from the Duchess of Cambridge‘s 37th birthday celebration last weekend, but was it on purpose?

Each year, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, spend her January 9 birthday at their Norfolk Home, with their guests staying at Anmer Hall. The weekend celebration includes a photoshoot, a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and church on Sunday also with the Queen. This year’s guests include Thomas van Straubenzee and James Meade (Williams’s longtime friends and godfathers to Princess Charlotte, Meade’s wife, Laura, Tom and Harriett Sutton and Tom Barber and his wife, Davina Duckworth-Chad, who is William’s cousin.

Missing from the party were Markle and Prince Harry whom the Daily Mail reports “didn’t get an invite” and were missing for a reason. For months, there have been rumors of a feud between Markle and Middleton, starting from a disagreement over Princess Charlotte’s dress at Markle’s wedding in May, which caused Middleton to cry. Despite the rumors, a source from People claims that the duchesses aren’t feuding (as evidenced by their “wonderful” time over Christmas together), but simply not best friends.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source said. “I think the two women got on—they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

The source added, “Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives. If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”

As for why Markle and Harry weren’t at Middleton’s birthday, there are a number of reasons. Middleton’s birthday celebration is known for its super-small guest list of close friends, so Markle and Harry may have not made the cut. The birthday was also held in the country, where Markle and Harry don’t live. Likewise, for Middleton’s actual birthday, the duchess celebrated the day over tea with her children and her husband, so it makes sense why Markle and Harry werent’ there.

We don’t know why Markle and Harry weren’t at Middleton’s birthday, but for now, things are OK in the royal family.