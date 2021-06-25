Meghan Markle Officially Dropped Her Royal Title on Lili’s Birth Certificate Amid Her Drama With Harry’s Family

Just Meg. Meghan Markle’s royal title was missing from Lilibet’s birth certificate amid her and her husband Prince Harry’s drama with the British royal family.

Meghan and Harry’s second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4, 2021. On the birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Harry is listed as Lili‘s father by his full royal title, “The Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness.” The description is a change from how Harry was listed on the birth certificate of his and Meghan’s first child, Archie Harrison, in 2018. Archie’s certificate listed Harry as, “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.”

Though the descriptions are different, both Lili and Archie’s birth certificates listed as “His Royal Highness” and “Duke of Sussex.” But what about Meghan? For Archie’s birth certificate, Meghan is listed as his mother by both her royal titles as “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.” However, for Lili’s birth certificate, Meghan seemed to officially drop her royal title and list herself by her birth name as “Rachel Meghan Markle.”

Why the change? Well, Archie, who was born in the United Kingdom, and Lilibet, who was born in the United States, have different birth countries, which could affect how their parents are listed on their birth certificates. In 2020, Meghan and Harry also announced that they would no longer use “HRH” titles on most formal documents after their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family and move to North America. Harry, for his part, confirmed that he would not use his “HRH” title in day-to-day life but would retain it because he is a born member of the British royal family, which is why he included it on Lili’s birth certificate.

Though Harry and Meghan agreed to no longer use their “HRH” titles, the couple confirmed that they’ll still be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan is credited as Duchess of Sussex for her and Harry’s non-profit organization, Archewell, as well as the author of her new book, The Bench, which lists her as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. So her decision to not include her royal title on Lili’s birth certificate marks one of the first time she forwent her duchess name.

Of course, it’s no secret that Meghan and Harry have had a tense relationship with the British royal family in the past couple years. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan accused the royals of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

She also revealed that she was suicidal while pregnant with Archie in 2019 because of the British public’s reaction to her and Harry and the lack of support from the royals. “Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” Meghan said. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

