Meghan Markle Made This Surprising New Year’s Resolution Right Before She Met Prince Harry

If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of the New Year, Meghan Markle’s New Year’s resolution before meeting Prince Harry might be the sign you’ve been waiting for. It’s crazy to think that less than six months after she made this New Year’s pledge, she met her future husband and began her path to becoming the Duchess of Sussex! But what, exactly, did she resolve to do? Don’t worry, hopefuls—it’s a great resolution for anyone, royal or otherwise.

Before she became a member of the royal family, Meghan ran her own lifestyle blog—the now-defunct site, The Tig. According to People, the Suits actress shared a post on New Year’s Day in 2016 about her running list of resolutions. Each year, she made the same resolutions to stop swearing, to stop biting her nails, to re-learn French, and run a marathon. This year, however, she decided to turn a new leaf.

“These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” Meghan wrote at the time, referring to her four resolutions. “The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks. And when it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

In 2016, however, Meghan resolved to stop pursuing these goals altogether. “For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully,” she began. “To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.”

She went on to reveal her only resolution: “My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change. To let the magic know that there is an open door policy with me in 2016 and that it is always welcome to join the party.” Meghan closed out her post by inviting her readers “to do the same,” wishing them a “‘beautiful, blissful, and incredibly magical 2016.”

Clearly, leaving “room for magic” worked out well for her. That year, she met her future husband, Prince Harry, on a blind date—and a year later, the pair were engaged. Now, Meghan and Harry are married and living with their 19-month-old son, Archie, in Montecito, California.