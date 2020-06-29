Meghan Markle’s Net Worth Was Hugely Impacted by Her Royal Exit & That’s Not a Bad Thing

Scroll To See More Images

In a matter of months, the Duchess of Sussex went from overseeing luxurious renovations at her Frogmore Cottage Estate in the U.K. to stepping down from that world altogether. It’s only natural that Meghan Markle’s net worth changed after such a major shift—but followers of the royal family have often wondered if that change was for the better.

Here’s what we do know: Meghan, 38, and her husband Prince Harry, 35, are doing just fine financially. The Duke of Sussex has been well-supported by his father, Prince Charles, for years—the 71-year-old Prince of Wales even offered to pay for Meghan and Harry’s security fees when they moved to California. But that doesn’t mean they *need* Charles’ help (though it sure is nice).

In May, the Sussexes actually set out to repay taxpayer costs for those Frogmore Cottage renovations themselves—and their plan is to make those payments over the course of the next decade or so. The total refurbishment costs were estimated at approximately £2.4 million (or $3.05 million), meaning that they will pay around £18,000 (roughly $22,000) a month moving forward. With a bill that high, you already know that the Sussexes’ net worths need to be high enough to pay up.

When it comes to Meghan’s net worth, we know the Duchess can surely foot a good portion of the bill. Keep on reading to see how much we’re talking.

How much did Meghan Markle make from her acting career?

Many followers of the royal family are already familiar with the fact that Meghan Markle had a successful acting career long before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Her most popular role was on the television show Suits, where she played a character named Rachel Zane. According to knownetworth.com, Meghan made anywhere up to $50,000 per episode on the series. But that’s not all—Meghan also made a pretty penny from smaller roles on films like Remember Me and The Candidate, for which she was paid approximately $187,000 and $171,429 for respectively by 2010.

How else does Meghan Markle make money?

Any starting actor knows that they need to diversify their streams of income, and Meghan was no exception. She established herself as a lifestyle expert, running a popular blog called The Tig for years before shutting it down in April 2017. Along with her blog, Meghan was also able to make money via sponsorships and endorsements on social media. According to Cosmopolitan, the emerging star used the platform to “tap into the wonderful world of celebrity #SponCon.” This earned her anywhere up to an additional $80,000 per year, as per knownetworth.com.

Now, Meghan is an ex-royal and slowly returning to the acting game. She also appears to be dipping her toes back into the lifestyle world, as she is currently working on a cookbook.

What is Meghan Markle’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple outlets, Meghan Markle’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2020. While Prince Harry is at least $25 million, let’s keep in mind that most of that is inherited.