How Meghan Markle’s Beauty Style Has Changed Since Becoming a Royal

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s beauty has, for the most part, stayed the same. But according to her makeup artist Daniel Martin—who, if you might recall, is responsible for her drop-dead-gorgeous wedding makeup—Markle has been significantly changing her beauty in one aspect of her face: her eyebrows.

In an interview with People, Martin, who worked with Markle on her TV show, Suits, long before she became a royal, broke down her dos and don’ts of beauty, and how her look has changed since becoming Prince Harry’s wife. Though Markle’s beauty routine has largely stayed the same, Martin said that her eye makeup has become more bold and her brows have become more defined.

“She likes a stronger eye, her brow is a lot more defined now,” Martin said. “But it’s still her. If anything, she’s going to experiment with different tones, and now that she’s more tan she’ll use warmer colors. But she doesn’t stray too far from her technique, she’s very formulaic with her routine.”

Before:

After:

That might be because Markle has been doing more of her own makeup now, which gives her more freedom to experiment. “She’s gotten more comfortable doing her own makeup. She loves makeup and she’s good at it!” Martin said. Still, like all of us, Markle is a busy woman, so she mainly sticks to her routine. “She’s been doing her makeup herself. She’s not fussy—she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door,” Martin said.

As for the look you’ll likely never see on the duchess, Martin said that Markle isn’t the biggest fan of red lipstick. After trying it out once for a red carpet, the royal decided it wasn’t for her, so she decided to stick to her nudes and sheers.

“The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it. She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything,” Martin said.

She might not have changed a lot, but little by little, Markle is carving her own space in the royal beauty world.