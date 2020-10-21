Meghan Markle Opens Up About Raising a Mixed-Race Child With Prince Harry

Shared experiences. Meghan Markle talked about raising a mixed-race child with Prince Harry in a conversation with Alexis Ohanian.

The Duchess of Sussex talked to the Reddit co-founder, who is married to Serena Williams, in an interview for Time 100 “Engineering a Better World” speaking series on Tuesday, October 20. “As a husband you just get outraged, and then especially now in the role as a father, I just can’t help but want to create a world that is just fair to my daughter,” said Ohanian, who attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding with Williams in May 2018. “And I know that that’s lofty, but it’s a thing worth striving toward.”

Ohanian and Williams are parents to 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, while Meghan and Harry are parents to 1-year-old son Archie Mountbatten Windsor. In the interview, Ohanian opened up about his decision to leave Reddit and request that his position as a board member be filled by a Black candidate.

“Given that I am still getting hate mail about it, I knew I made the right choice,” Ohanian said. “Because sadly, we’re at a place in this country where there is still a lot of work to be done. I thought about … the role that all social media companies play in our society and the world that it’s shaping for everyone including people like my daughter, like my wife. I knew that I had a responsibility to be able to answer her when she asked me in 10 years — when she’s a snarky teenager — what I did to help be a part of making things better for her.”

Meghan responded, “I know we have shared experiences in being in interracial marriages and raising small children who are of mixed race and how that plays into that.”

In an interview with The 19th in August, Meghan also opened up about race and why she returned to the United States after years in London with Harry. “From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of,” she said. “And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late.”

She also said, “What’s so fascinating, at least from my standpoint and my personal experience the past couple of years, is that the headline alone, the clickbait alone, makes an imprint. That is part of how we start to view the world, how we interact with other people…I think that once we can get back to the place where people are just telling the truth in their reporting and telling it through a compassionate or empathetic lens, it’s going to help bind people as a community.”