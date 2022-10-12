Meghan Just Responded to Being Called ‘Crazy’ & ‘Hysterical’ Amid the ‘Worst Point’ of Her Life With Harry

Healing. Meghan Markle faced a lot of misogyny in her days as a Royal. In her Archetypes podcast, she breaks down the labels and tropes that hold women back and during her October 11, 2022 episode, she discusses the word “crazy” used to bring women down.

The episode included conversations with Jenny Slate, Constance Wu and Deepika Padukone and their experiences with how they were perceived as “crazy.” “I feel pretty strongly about this word,” Meghan introduced the episode. “This label – ‘crazy’.. the way that it’s thrown around so casually, and the damage it’s wrought on society and women everywhere – from relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed, and careers ruined.” She continued, “Calling someone ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’ completely dismisses their experience, it minimizes what they’re feeling. And you know what, it doesn’t stop there… it keeps going… to the point where anyone who’s been labeled it enough times can be gaslit into thinking that they’re actually unwell… or sometimes worse – to the point where real issues, of all kinds, get ignored.”

In a conversation with Deepika about therapy and overcoming struggles, Meghan opened up about how her husband Prince Harry helped her get the help that she needed. “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that [helped],” she said during the October 11 episode. “You know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just [confused]. Who is this?’ [I was saying] ‘I need help,’ and she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”

Harry has always been a supportive husband to Meghan. The couple left their duties as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved permanently to Montecito, California. According to an excerpt from the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors from InStyle, author Tom Bower remembers a moment in 2018, shortly after Harry and Meghan’s wedding when Harry called out his family for not treating Meghan right. “Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her [Meghan] sufficient support, respect, or friendship,” Bower wrote. “Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother [Princess Diana].” Harry told William that Kate should be “friendlier” to his wife. However, Bower wrote that “William’s reply was not sympathetic.” During that time, Bower noted that “beyond the palaces, few were aware of the split between the brothers.”

