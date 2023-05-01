Will Meghan Markle Be At The Met Gala? She Could Be ‘Snubbed’ After Royal Drama

Scroll To See More Images

With the coronation near, a lot of people who are keeping up with the Sussexes may be asking: is Meghan Markle attending the Met Gala?

Usually held on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala is usually known as fashion’s biggest night, and the invites are truly unbelievable. Celebrities from across the globe are invited by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of New York. However, not everyone can attain an invite just like that; only around 600 people make the list each year. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late designer’s work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label in some 150 glorious pieces.

So, is Meghan Markle going to the Met Gala? Read more to find out.

Is Meghan Markle going to the Met Gala?

Is Meghan Markle going to the Met Gala? It’s unknown. With Prince Harry set to go to his father’s coronation and their son Archie’s birthday coming up, the Duchess of Sussex might be busy to go to fashion’s biggest night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never attended the Met Gala since they left their duties and moved to the United States.

Though for some sources, they might not be invited due to their relationship with the Royal Family. “Looking ahead to next year’s Met Gala—which is arguably Hollywood’s most prestigious red-carpet event—it currently remains unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan will receive an invite or not,” CEO of celebrity PR company Unlockd PR Jordan James told Express.co. “It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama.”

Another PR expert told The Mirror that inviting Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle would actually fit under Vogue’s brand. “Kim is famous for being famous and a controversial figure, and so is Meghan,” Matt Yafonsky said. “It makes sense Vogue would invite two controversial celebrities. They guarantee press attention, which guarantees eyeballs, which guarantees advertisers money. It may be classy, but it’s still all about the Benjamins at the end of the day.

As for what Anna Wintour thinks of Meghan Markle, she has been praising her ever since her wedding. In her Vogue series Go Ask Anna, she said, “I read somewhere that there were members of the royal household that were confused and upset that she woke up so early, at 5 a.m. She’s a normal California girl who gets up early and does yoga and meditates. She also sent a lot of text messages. I mean, what did they expect? That she was going to send messages via pigeon? I think she’s amazing.” She also adored her wedding to Prince Harry, “The royal wedding had the whole world watching, and I think that her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown up.”

King Charles’ coronation is set to be on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after the Met Gala. A representative of Harry and Meghan confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are invited to King Charles’ coronation. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Archewell founders told The Guardian on March 5, 2023. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that the Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said in the statement.

The official reason of why she’s not going to the Coronation is that she will be celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday in California with her children, which falls on the same day. However, it’s likely that she’s not attending due to all the drama that’s been happening between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

“At this point, it’s become so personal,” a close friend of the former Royals told People. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.” The outlet reported that Charlies is “pleased” his son will be there, even though his wife won’t be there at all. The source emphasized that “things are strained” between the family members but Harry “will happily go along with whatever the plan is” and that his main concern about attending was the issue of his security, which has been addressed. A palace insider also told them what they think Harry will do once he gets back to California, “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned,’ ” says a source close to the royal household. “And tell his children about it.”

Though a source who’s a friend of the Sussexes also said that Meghan wanted to be at the coronation, but certain circumstances impacted the trip. “Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” the source says. “There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?”

A source told Daily Mail in December 2022 that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are welcome to attend King Charles’s coronation in Westminster Abbey in London because they’re family. “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him,” the insider said. “While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

According to a source quoted in Us Weekly, Charles was “sad” his daughter-in-law wouldn’t be there. “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” a source said, “but is thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance.”

