Meghan Markle Is Going To The Met Gala & We Predict She’ll Wear This

Is it too early to start talking about the Met Gala? I thought so, until I heard a certain civilian-turned-actress-turned-royal (Turned civilian again, I guess?) is rumored to show up. In case you haven’t heard, The Sun reported Meghan Markle might attend this year’s festivities, and I’m now devoting all of March and April to figuring out what Meghan Markle’s Met Gala 2020 outfit will be like.

While it might seem a little random for Markle to attend, royal stans know her to be quite fond of Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, with whom she worked on curating the magazine’s September 2019 issue, dubbed “Forces for Change.” The Sun reported that Markle is to be Enninful’s guest, which means even if she does come, it’s likely Prince Harry won’t be her plus one. After the news broke, it didn’t take long for my fashion-savvy friends and I to form a group chat dedicated to discussing Markle’s potential lewk. The theme of the 2020 gala is “About Time: Fashion & Duration,” inspired by the 1992 film Orlando based on the Virginia Woolf novel. While last year’s campy theme saw stars strutting their stuff in over-the-top feathers, bizarre silhouettes, and unexpected makeup looks, the time-related theme will likely be a bit more tame, which is perhaps why Markle might feel more comfortable attending this time around. I totally get it; I mean, if you aren’t going full Janelle Monet, then why bother showing up?

Whether Markle will choose to play up the story of the film Orlando with her look or lean into the general themes of time and fashion instead, we’ll have to wait and see. Still, I plan to spend an unhealthy amount of time guessing, so read on for a few clues as to who (and more important, what) Markle might wear come May 5.

Her Wedding Dress Designer(s)

Markle’s gorgeous wedding gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, and her halter-neck post-ceremony dress was by Stella McCartney. Clearly, Markle has a lot of faith in both brands, so it’s possible she’d turn to either one when the time comes to design a statement-making Met Gala lewk.

An American Designer

Given Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their royal duties, I can’t help but wonder if Markle will make a point to wear an American designer. Or, given that they now reside in Canada, a Canadian designer! While Markle wore designers of all backgrounds during her time as a member of the royal family, she did enjoy a good American look or two, like the above pale pink Brandon Maxwell ‘fit worn during her pregnancy.

A Suit

There are two big reasons why I think Markle will wear a suit. One, because she was in Suits, duh. Two, because the main character in Orlando changes genders as the story unfolds, so androgynous looks will no doubt be aplenty on the carpet. Markle happens to look amazing in a suit, so I really do think she should ditch the gown and go for pants.

Bold Hair & Makeup

Because I truly don’t think she’ll wear anything wildly over-the-top, I’m hoping Markle uses the Met Gala as an opportunity to go bold with her hair or makeup—or both. Pull a Kylie and give me a lavender wig! Give me Lady Gaga-esque lashes for days! If Markle shows up wearing a messy bun and tinted moisturizer, I will be sorely disappointed.

A Hat

Given that she was a royal, I’m hoping Markle takes inspo from both the queen of England and the queen of headgear, aka miss Sarah Jessica Parker, a Met Gala fave. A headpiece is a totally appropriate Met Gala accessory, and since the royals love a good hat or fascinator, Markle could take what she’s learned and flex with a bold, eye-catching hat. In this case, I’d even let her wear the messy bun underneath it.

Like I said, we know basically nothing at this point, but one thing’s certain: Markle will go all out. She has to! This is a big deal, people. @Meghan, if you’re reading this, LMK if you want to brainstorm designers and silhouettes. I have ideas.