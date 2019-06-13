It seems Meghan Markle’s maternity leave may be ending sooner than we thought. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to end her maternity leave in October with a trip to Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie in tow. It will be a family trip for the royal couple and their newborn. The trip, however, won’t be a total vacation for the Prince and Duchess, as the pair will be making their charity work a priority while overseas.

A source close to Us Weekly confirmed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan “will be expanding Harry’s Sentebale charity during the trip.” By October, Archie will be almost five months old and beginning his royal duties quite early. This news comes on the heels of a Romper report that Meghan Markle’s maternity leave seems to be wrapping up sooner than previously believed. The trip to Africa, it seems, will mark the official end of Duchess Meghan’s time off royal duties.

The royal couple and little Archie will be making stops in the countries of Angola, Malawi and South Africa while on their international royal engagement. As previously mentioned, Prince Harry will continue his work with Sentebale, a charity whose mission is to raise money for children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Duchess Meghan recently made her first post-baby appearance at the Trooping the Colour over the weekend in celebration of the Queen. While many were under the impression this was Duchess Meghan’s return to the national stage, a source close to Us Weekly confirmed that baby Archie wasn’t too far away. “Archie was at Trooping the Colour,” the source shared. “[It] was a chance for him to meet some of his cousins.”

With news of the trip officially shared, we can only assume the exact end to the Duchess of Sussex’s maternity leave will be sometime in the fall and likely before her royal excursion to Africa with her family. Prior to becoming a Duchess, Markle was a strong advocate for social change. It’s no surprise, then, that, along with her responsibilities as a mother, she wants to continue to leave her imprint on the monarchy and pursue the advocacy and ally work she has always valued.

