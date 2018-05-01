This Plus-Size Model Is Being Called Meghan Markle’s Doppelgänger

Scroll To See More Images

We’re less than a month away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, but news about what the bride will wear couldn’t come soon enough. These days, it seems like everywhere you turn on the internet, there’s an article predicting the designer and design behind the 36-year-old’s wedding dress. And though we probably won’t know what Markle will look like until she walks down the aisle on May 19, we’re at least a little bit closer thanks to Erica Lauren, a curvy wedding dress model who is being called the duchess-to-be’s doppelgänger.

As reported by Yahoo, Lauren, who is from Pasadena, California, reached viral internet fame when Simply Be, a British plus-size clothing brand, hired her to model the brand’s just-launched bridal line. The campaign featured Lauren in a variety of wedding outfits, from a classic A-line gown to a romantic, airy dress to a modern, all-white jumpsuit. Even Lauren’s hairstyle, loose waves half tucked behind one ear and half thrown over one shoulder, looks like something Markle could walk down the aisle in.

According to Arieta Mujay, Simply Be’s head of communications, choosing a Markle look-alike wasn’t intentional for the campaign. But when Lauren walked in, the Simple Be knew, as a British brand, that the model was the right fit. “Being a proud British brand, we understand the buzz around a royal wedding,” Mujay told Yahoo. “The resemblance was obvious at first sight, so that was a factor in casting her for the shoot, however the main reason is that she is a real curvy girl and a fantastic model.”

There’s no question that Lauren and Markle bear a resemblance. Two have gorgeous chocolate-brown hair, high cheekbones, dark-olive skin, and smize fit for a queen. (Or should we say duchess?) Lauren has yet to address the similarity, but judging from her Instagram, a majority of her 166,000 followers agree that she and Markle look uncannily similar.

Still on the fence if Lauren is Markle 2.0? Check out her most doppelgänger-like selfies below and decide on her look-alike potential for yourself.