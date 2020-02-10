We’re Doing Double-Takes After Seeing This Woman Who Looks Just Like Meghan Markle

Everyone has a doppelgänger out there—even Duchesses. Meghan Markle’s look-alike photos, however, are on a whole other level. Upon first glance, there’s very little that sets the former Suits actress apart from one such woman who lives in Missouri. Her name is Akeisha Land, she’s 39, and she pretty much takes the cake as Meghan’s long-lost twin.

Amidst all the royal brouhaha, Meghan’s had a lot to deal with in recent months—but nobody quite expected an issue of mistaken identity to be one of them. Instead, Meghan’s been busy settling into her new life on Vancouver Island with Baby Archie. A doppelgänger was not a part of the picture.

Yet ever since Meghan and Prince Harry announced their plans to “step back” from the royal family, it seems there’s always something reemerging. Whether that’s rumors of feuds between Kate Middleton and family, or the latest bout of shade—there’s some weird mix of coincidence and convenience wrapped into every strange occurrence.

This one, however, might just be so out of left field that there’s no explanation at all. In fact, the doppelgänger in question doesn’t even seem to think there’s a story here: “I personally don’t see the resemblance at all,” Akeisha told Oprah mag recently. “But [Meghan’s] gorgeous; so I definitely take it as a compliment!”

To that, all we can say is take a look for yourself, folks:

Hey, Meghan—I mean, Akeisha—you’re gorgeous, too. And yes, I’d say this is a definite case of a look-alike. Akeisha, to her credit, is more than just flattered by the comparison; she sympathizes deeply with Meghan, too.

“I’d just tell her that I see her. As a mama myself, I see her struggle. I know it. I’ve experienced it. I’d tell her she’s doing a great job, and that she is loved,” she said. Can these two just be twin sisters and unite? We see a Disney movie in the works already.