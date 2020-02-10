We’re Doing Double-Takes After Seeing This Woman Who Looks Just Like Meghan Markle

Everyone has a doppelgänger out there—even Duchesses. Meghan Markle’s look-alike photos, however, are on a whole other level. Upon first glance, there’s very little that sets the former Suits actress apart from one such woman who lives in Missouri. Her name is Akeisha Land, she’s 39, and she pretty much takes the cake as Meghan’s long-lost twin.
Amidst all the royal brouhaha, Meghan’s had a lot to deal with in recent months—but nobody quite expected an issue of mistaken identity to be one of them. Instead, Meghan’s been busy settling into her new life on Vancouver Island with Baby Archie. A doppelgänger was not a part of the picture.
Yet ever since Meghan and Prince Harry announced their plans to “step back” from the royal family, it seems there’s always something reemerging. Whether that’s rumors of feuds between Kate Middleton and family, or the latest bout of shade—there’s some weird mix of coincidence and convenience wrapped into every strange occurrence.
This one, however, might just be so out of left field that there’s no explanation at all. In fact, the doppelgänger in question doesn’t even seem to think there’s a story here: “I personally don’t see the resemblance at all,” Akeisha told Oprah mag recently. “But [Meghan’s] gorgeous; so I definitely take it as a compliment!”
To that, all we can say is take a look for yourself, folks:
View this post on Instagram
An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘
Hey, Meghan—I mean, Akeisha—you’re gorgeous, too. And yes, I’d say this is a definite case of a look-alike. Akeisha, to her credit, is more than just flattered by the comparison; she sympathizes deeply with Meghan, too.
View this post on Instagram
Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! 🙌🏾 Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ❤️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! 😅 • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! ✌🏾I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code greyson20 to save 20% off of your purchase ❤️
“I’d just tell her that I see her. As a mama myself, I see her struggle. I know it. I’ve experienced it. I’d tell her she’s doing a great job, and that she is loved,” she said. Can these two just be twin sisters and unite? We see a Disney movie in the works already.