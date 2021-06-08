Meghan Markle’s New Children’s Book Includes a Secret Cameo From Baby Lili—See it Here

We’re getting our first little glimpse of Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet in The Bench, a children’s book written by the Duchess of Sussex herself. Lili makes an appearance in the form of an illustration, and while it’s not exactly an official photograph of Meghan and Harry’s baby girl, we’ll take it!

As for Meghan’s book, The Bench was released on June 8, 2021—just days after the birth of her and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana. In it, illustrator Christian Robinson made sure to include a few depictions of Harry and the couple’s first son, Archie. But they weren’t the only family members featured in the book. As Robinson explained to TODAY, there were “lots of little clues and Easter eggs” peppered throughout The Bench—including a subtle nod to baby Lili.

Lili makes her cameo in one illustration that appears to represent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives at home in Montecito, California. In the scene, which you can see at the end of the video below, Harry is busy feeding chickens with Archie while Meghan admires a nearby vegetable garden. If you look closely, you can spot the Duchess cradling her baby—a.k.a. Lili Diana—in a sling. So cute!

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, welcomed baby Lilibet Diana on Friday, June 4. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lb. 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Of her book, The Bench, Meghan says it was inspired by a poem she wrote for her husband Prince Harry for his first time celebrating Father’s Day. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a press release announcing The Bench in May 2021, “That poem became this story.” Meghan’s book also includes a handwritten dedication to Prince Harry and Archie: “For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump,” the dedication reads, per People. The Bench by Meghan Markle is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.