Meghan Markle Is In Labor: This Is Not A Drill

If you were looking for a Baby Sussex update, here you go! Meghan Markle is in labor, Buckingham Palace has reportedly confirmed. This means that the little royal could arrive at any moment now. Though Markle and Prince Harry have said that they wanted to keep the plans surrounding Baby Sussex’s birth as private as possible –once Prince Harry canceled his plans to go to the Netherlands, a trip that was scheduled for this week–we knew that something was up.

Since she’s been on maternity leave–Markle has been relaxing with her friends and family at her new home, Frogmore House in Windsor. Apparently, Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth have all visited her. Also Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland has been in the U.K. at her daughter’s side since mid-April.

Though we’re not 100% certain about the Duchess of Sussex’s birth plans–she is reportedly working with a doula. According to US Weekly, “Markle has reportedly been using a doula during her pregnancy who has visited her and Harry’s homes multiple times. Meghan is focused on calm and positive energy around the birth–he’s a big believer in that.”

BREAKING NEWS: The Duchess of Sussex goes into labour https://t.co/dPUDNavwKZ pic.twitter.com/ChhEI84bMj — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 6, 2019

Apparently, Markle was influenced to have a natural birth by her mother who will also be in the labor and delivery room with Prince Harry. Vanity Fair reports, “Doria plans to be around a lot when the baby arrives, and there are plans for her to have a dedicated space at their new home. She wants to be on hand to help Meghan and Harry with the baby. Doria will be involved, and if she’s involved she will be encouraging Meg to go for a natural birth.”

People has reported that in the days following Baby Sussex’s birth –Markle and Prince Harry will pose as a family on the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is when we’ll probably get the all of the little royal’s deets including their name, length, and birthdate. Traditionally, an easel is placed outside Buckingham Palace with the formal birth announcement. We’re sure that the royal duo will also announce their baby’s birth on their Instagram account @sussexroyal.