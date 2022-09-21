A Royal Expert Claims Meghan Requested a ‘One on One’ With Charles—Here’s What They Might Discuss

Priorities. Meghan Markle wants to get the ball rolling with King Charles. The Duchess of Sussex allegedly requested a private meeting with the new reigning monarch before she and Prince Harry leave for California.

According to entertainment correspondent Neil Sean, Meghan reportedly sent a letter asking for a private conversation with the new king. The Youtuber then explained that the meeting would be “an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.” However, he went on to clarify that “truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward.”

The Duke and Duchess spent the past couple of weeks in Harry’s home country to honor Her Majesty after her death. Harry was en route to his grandmother’s side at Balmoral Castle but unfortunately did not make it in time. Two days before her funeral, a report from the UK’s Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were uninvited to a reception held by King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla, for world leaders and foreign royals. The outlet reported that only working British royals are welcome. However, according to Page Six, a royal source revealed that “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.” Another source told the outlet, “I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports.”

For the first time in a while, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton to pay their respects to the Queen in public. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a Royal source told Page Six.

As well as not being invited to the reception, Harry could not wear his military uniform during his grandmother’s funeral procession and the funeral itself. Since he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with Meghan, Prince Harry is a non-working member of the Royal family. Because of this, he cannot wear his military uniform to these events despite serving in the military for 10 years.

