Meghan Markle Needed ‘More Support’ from Kate Middleton, Claims Royal Expert

A royal biographer believes that Meghan Markle needed Kate Middleton’s support before her royal exit, and it’s possible that the Duchess of Cambridge knew this yet “didn’t” offer more. This may have had something to do with their rumored feud—a topic that Harper’s Bazaar royal expert, Omid Scobie, has plenty to say about.

On Monday, August 10, the royal reporter sat down with Good Morning America to discuss Kate and Meghan’s feud. Scobie is the author behind a forthcoming royal biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, out August 11, co-written with Buckingham Palace correspondent, Carolyn Durand. The book promises to unveil the “true story” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exit announcement and the moments that led up to it. Some of those details involve the rumored spat between Duchess Kate, 38, and Duchess Meghan, 39, during her time at Buckingham Palace.

When asked if Meghan and Kate got along, Scobie hinted at their rift. “These are two women that really have very little in common,” he said. “I think being a newcomer and knowing that Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she, from speaking to sources, knew that Meghan felt that she could of or needed a little bit more support from Kate and didn’t get it in some of those important moments.” Yet it remains possible that the British media hyperbolized certain aspects of Meghan and Kate’s relationship. According to Scobie, The Sun‘s reports about Kate breaking down in tears ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“When I spoke to the people who were actually there and involved,” he says, “the first thing they all said was, ‘There were no tears.'”

Finding Freedom also delves into the royal feud between Prince Harry, 35, and Prince William, 38. Scobie notes that he wanted to shift the focus from Meghan and Kate, who are often blamed for “driving a wedge between them. “You know, they’re both men in their 30s,” Scobie explains, adding that their rift really came down to “Harry not wanting to play that role of sort of the younger, more subservient brother anymore.”

When it comes to Meghan and Harry’s relationship to the biography, a spokesperson has since confirmed that they have had no input on the book. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” the spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Instead, readers can expect to see Scobie and Durand’s perspectives on the Sussexes. We can get a hint from Scobie’s answer when asked about how history will remember them:

“History will remember them as a couple that were perhaps failed by the institution of the monarchy, where there was this chance to have a woman of color, an American woman of color, in the House of Windsor representing the monarchy just as much as her husband,” Scobie said. “That was a chance for the royal family to have diversity, inclusivity and representation in a way that no other moment in their lives could have brought. And for them to not have harnessed that is something I’m sure historians will be looking at for years to come.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.