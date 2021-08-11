Here’s Where Meghan & Kate’s Relationship Is Now After Years of ‘Never’ Being ‘Close’

Royal sisters-in-law. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship was “never that close”—until this year. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 11, that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have “been in touch” more than ever despite their husbands’ ongoing feud.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

The update on Meghan and Kate’s relationship comes five months after the Duchess of Sussex’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, where she responded to past reports that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry due to an argument they had over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” Meghan said. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.” Meghan went on to note that Kate has since apologized for the incident. “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing,” Meghan said.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Meghan and Kate hadn’t spoken for more than a year and that their fallout was, in part, due to their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William’s drama. “There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly,” the insider said.

However, things seemed to have changed between the sisters-in-law in June when Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana. “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan told royal followers that she’s tired of the narrative that she and Kate dislike each other. “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me,” she explained at the time,” she said.

