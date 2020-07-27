Meghan Markle Apparently Rejected Kate Middleton’s Flowers as a Peace Offering After Their Royal Feud

Apology not accepted. Meghan Markle rejected Kate Middleton’s flowers after their royal feud, according to Vanity Fair. The report, by royal correspondent Kate Nicholl, comes after the release of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which details the couple’s relationship and Meghan’s transition into the British royal family.”

According to the book, Kate and Meghan—though they “were not at war with each other”—had “awkward moments” when Meghan first became a part of the royal family. “The truth was Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well. Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” the authors wrote. “She was fiercely loyal to her husband and his family.”

The book also noted that Meghan and Kate didn’t have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.” Finding Freedom also reports that Meghan hoped Kate would introduce her to royal traditions when she and Harry became engaged, but instead, Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, was “cool and distant” toward Meghan and didn’t go out of her way to be friends. The book also cited a moment when Meghan and Kate were both headed to the same street near Kensington Palace to shop, but instead Kate went one way in her Range Rover and Meghan shopped alone.

Still, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim that not every detail in the book is completely accurate. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” a source for Meghan and Harry said in a statement.

Likewise, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told The Daily Mail that Kate and William had “done all they possibly could” to welcome Meghan into the royal family. This included Kate personally cooking Meghan vegan meals during a visit to their home at Anmer Hall.

However, like Finding Freedom, Vanity Fair reports that Meghan and Kate did have tension. Nicholl reported on Sunday, July 26, that Kate once gave Meghan flowers as a peace offering after their feud, but Meghan told Kate “in no uncertain terms that flowers were not enough.”

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to leave the British royal family in January with a post on their Instagram. The couple first moved to Canada with their 1-year-old son Archie Mountbatten Windsor before relocating to Los Angeles, where they currently live in director Tyler Perry’s home. Though Meghan and Harry continue to support Queen Elizabeth II, the two finished their final day as senior members of the British royal family on April 1, 2020.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote in January.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.