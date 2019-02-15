Everything to Know About Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Rumored Feud

Scroll To See More Images

There has been a lot in the news about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s rumored fight, which sources claim to stem from a disagreement Markle and Middleton had at the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May 2018 about Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids dress. Since then, the rumor mill has been churning nonstop with details about the duchesses’ rumored feud.

But with so many reports out there, it’s hard to keep track of what’s being said, which is why we’ve taken this opportunity to collect every inch of information on Markle and Middleton’s feud in one neat location. We don’t know for sure if there’s real drama between Prince William and Prince Harry’s wives (lord knows the tabloids have a love for bullshitting), but if we learned anything from The Crown, there’s a lot of hot goss that’s swept under the table—only to be revealed decades later by a Netflix biopic.

The word is still out on whether Markle and Middleton’s relationship will make its way to a future season of The Crown (though we’re crossing our fingers), so as we—hopefully—wait for the details to play out on screen, let’s look back on everything that’s been reported about their rumored feud.

May 2018 — Meghan’s Wedding

Rumor has it that the duchesses’ feud started at Markle’s wedding in May 2018. In November 2018, The Daily Telegraph reported that Middleton was “in tears” over a “stressful” fitting for her daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids dress. The Telegraph reported that Markle wanted “the very best” for her big day, and when the fitting didn’t happen as planned, she became frustrated, which led to Middleton becoming upset. The source explained that Middleton’s emotional reaction could’ve been from stress, given that she had only given birth to her son, Prince Louis, a couple weeks earlier. “Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional,” the source said.

November 2018 — Tension Between the Husbands

In November 2018, The Sun reported that the tiff between Markle and Middleton may be because of the tension between their husbands, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry. Per the source, William and Harry’s tension stems from Harry wanting to move away from his brother and his wife to build a life and family of his own with Markle. “There has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own. They need more room and hope Frogmore Cottage will be ready in time for when they have the baby,” the source said.

A source for Vanity Fair echoed these reports, claiming that Markle and Middleton are trying their best to stay amicable amid their husbands’ feud. “Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don’t have a lot in common but they have made an effort to get along,” the source said. “Any issues are between the brothers.”

Per Vanity Fair’s source, Harry and William’s relationship has changed a lot since the Duke of Sussex married Markle. Wanting to raise his family away fro the spotlight, Harry is considering moving away from William and to the countryside, which has been a point of contention between the brothers. “Two years ago the idea of Harry leaving Kensington Palace was unthinkable but a lot has changed,” a source said. “He wants to be his own person not in William’s shadow. The countryside works for him and Meghan because they want to raise their son or daughter away from the limelight.”

December 2018 — Royal Christmas

When Markle became a member of the royal family, Harry didn’t think William was as welcoming as he would’ve liked, which created a riff between them, according to Vanity Fair. In order to please his younger brother, William invited Harry and Markle to spend Christmas with him and Middleton. “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Though they didn’t become best friends, a source told People that Markle and Middleton were cordial with each other and that it was special for the four of them to spend time together. “They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source said. “I think the two women got on—they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

January 2019 — Kate’s Birthday

Rumors of Markle and Middleton’s feud continued in January 2019 when Markle was missing from Middleton’s 37th birthday celebration, leading fans to believe that the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t invited. As a tradition, William and Middleton spend her birthday in their Norfolk home, with a few close friends and family. The celebration, which spans the entire weekend, includes a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and some fan activities. The guest list is usually small, but given that Harry is William’s brother and Markle is Middleton’s sister-in-law, one would think that the Sussexes would’ve been invited. Though there’s no confirmation on why Harry and Markle weren’t there, a source for People claims that Harry’s marriage has changed the “dynamic” between him and his brother.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives,” the source said. “If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”

January 2019 — A Royal Source Denies the Feud

In January 2019, after months of rumors about Markle and Middleton’s feud, a royal source shut down the talk, claiming that the rumors are “overblown.” “The stories of the two duchesses having a major ongoing feud are just overblown,” the source told Elle. “They have enormous respect for each other and are both devoted to representing Her Majesty in the humanitarian and charitable work they do.”

That same month, a second royal source told Elle that Middleton has actually been a mentor to Markle when it came to choosing designers and picking clothes that abide to royal tradition. “Kate has been on hand to help guide Meghan with advice about certain designers and royal protocol,” the source said. In her first royal interview with 2017, following her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle waxed poetic about Middleton and how the Duchess of Cambridge has helped her transition to royalty. “Catherine’s been absolutely amazing,” Markle told the BBC.

February 2019 — Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?

In February 2019, TLC released its documentary, Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, which treks Markle and Middleton’s feud rumors. The documentary mentions most of the details listed above, but there was one section, in which British broadcaster, Carole Malone, suspects why Middleton and Markle hare having such a hard time getting along. “I think that Kate would very definitely be threatened by Meghan’s presence on the royal scene,” Malone said. “I do think had you been the top dog, had you been the young, gorgeous girl that everyone had been photographing for the last two or three or four years and all your works had been highlighted—everything you’d done—you might be a little put out when this gorgeous, American Hollywood star arrives on the scene.”

If the feud rumors are true, this would make for an interesting dynamic when (and if) Prince William ever becomes king. According to Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, Markle will need to curtsy to Middleton if her husband is ever to become king, per royal tradition. Whenever there’s a procession, Meghan will be down the line with Harry,” Burrell said in the documentary. “Kate will always be in front. This is going to be alien to her: going into this world and having to curtsy to everybody, including her sister-in-law in public. Meghan has to understand that’s protocol.”