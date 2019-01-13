15 Clothing Items Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Love to Rewear

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s fashion choices are recreated by thousands of people everyday. (It’s no wonder why experts call their influence the “Duchess Effect.”) But Markle and Middleton’s followers aren’t the only ones known to recreate their looks. The duchesses themselves are known to outfit repeat from time to time, and, yes, wear the exact same piece of clothing for more than one—or three—occasions.

The British royal family is known as one of the most elusive societies in the world, but when it comes to what’s in their closet, the royals are pretty relatable. Like most of us, they’re known to hang on to their favorite clothes for years and rewear them whenever they have the chance, and Markle and Middleton are no exception. From royal engagements to red carpets, the Duchess of Sussex and Cambridge have been seen rewearing dresses, coats, shoes and more for years. But what are the duchess’s favorite pieces of clothing? We did the legwork to find the 15 clothing pieces Markle and Middleton have reworn over and over.

In a society that discourages celebrities from being photographed in the same clothing item twice (let alone—four times), it’s refreshing to see Markle and Middleton’s moves toward a more sustainable fashion industry. Check out the clothes they love to rewear ahead.

Kate’s Alexander McQueen Coat Dress

Middleton has been seen in this white Alexander McQueen coat dress on not one—but four occasions. The duchess was first seen in the dress in July 2015 when she wore it to her daughter Princess Charlotte’s Christening in King’s Lynn, England. Next, she wore it in July 2016 at Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour, a parade celebrating the Queen’s birthday. She wore it again a year later at the Last Post ceremony, a commemoration marking the centenary of the Passchendaele battle, in July 2017. Her most recent time wearing the coat was in May 2018 at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meghan’s Veronica Beard Trousers

In a break from royal tradition, Markle wore these black Veronica Beard trousers at her second royal engagement with Prince Harry in London in January 2018. A month later, in February 2018, the duchess wore the trousers again with plaid coat and a cross-body bag (another tradition-breaking fashion item) at visit to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

Meghan’s Stella McCartney Cape Dress

Markle was first seen in this Stella McCartney cape dress in April 2018 at a concert in Royal Albert Hall to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday. She wore it again in October 2018 at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

Meghan’s Manolo Blahnik Heels

Like Carrie Bradshaw, Markle is also a fan of Manolo Blahniks. She first wore these dark blue heels, which feature a tint of red on the sole, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. A couple weeks later, in the same month, Markle wore the heels again when she arrived at Fua’amotu Airport in Tonga as part of our 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry.

Meghan’s Castañer Carina Espadrilles

It’s well-known that Queen Elizabeth isn’t the biggest fan of wedges, but that hasn’t stopped Markle from wearing them on two occasions. The duchess was first seen in these Castañer Carina Espadrilles in October 2018 at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on her royal tour with Prince Harry. She wore them at another stop in Fiji, in the same month, at a visit at the University of South Pacific.

Meghan’s Aquazurra Heels

Markle made headlines in September when she closed her own car door at the opening of the “Oceania” art museum in London in September 2018. But the day was also the first time that she wore these Aquazurra heels, which featured small bows on the ankle. She wore the heels again in October 2018 at a state dinner in Tonga with Prince Harry.

Meghan’s Alexander McQueen Blazer

The first time Markle wore this Alexander McQueen blazer was at the Endeavour Fund Awards in February 2018. Though she wore it as part of a suit the first time, the duchess ditched her pants and used the blazer as a jacket over her dress at an Invictus Games Reception in London moths later in April 2018.

Kate’s Temperley London Gown

Middleton is such a fan of this Temperley London lace gown that she’s worn it on three occasions. The first time was at the United Kingdom premiere of War Horse in January 2012. The second was at a reception for the University of st. Andrews in November 2012. And the third was at a screening at London’s Natural History Museum in December 2013.

Kate’s Seraphine Coat Dress

Middleton has been seen in this light blue Seraphine coat dress twice. The first was at a visit to the Kensingon Aldridge Academy in London in January 2015, while the second was at a visit to London’s Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute in January 2018.

Kate’s Roksanda Illincic Dress

The first time Middleton wore this yellow Roksanda Illincic Dress was at a reception at the Sydney Opera House in Australia with Prince William in April 2014. She wore it again two years later, in July 2016, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Kate’s Luisa Spagnoli Coat Dress

This red Luisa Spagnoli coat dress has been woree times by middleton. The first was at a visit to the University of St. Andrews, where she first met Prince William, in February 2011. Next, she wore it in April 2014 at a visit to the Christchurch City Council Building in New Zealand. She wore it a third time in February 2017 at an assembly for Children’s Mental Health Week in London.

Kate’s Jenny Packham Gown

Middleton has worn this black Jenny Packham gown three times. The first was in February 2014 at the Portrait Gala, while the second was later that year in December 2014 at the the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner.

Kate’s Hobbs Dress

Middleton was first seen kicking around a soccerball in this plaid Hobbs dress in July 2012 at London’s Bacon’s College. She was seen in the dress again in April 2014 on a visit to Ayers Rock, Australia with Prince William.

Kate’s Emilia Wickstead Coat Dress

Middleton wore the same Emilia Wickstead coat dress for two St. Patrick’s Days in a row. The green coat dress (perfect for the holiday) was first worn in March 2012 as she walked in Aldershot, England’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. She wore the coat again the following year, in March 2013, for another St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.

Kate’s Diane Von Furstenberg Gown

Middleton has been seen twice in this black lace Diane Von Furstenberg gown. The first was in November 2014 when she attended the Royal Variety Performance in London, while the second was in November 2017 when she attended a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families in Kensington Palace.