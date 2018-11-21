Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Make the Case for All Burgundy Everything

We typically reserve our finest burgundy duds for December. The month practically demands rich garnets, deep emeralds and celebratory sparkles, so we tend to refrain from diving too deep into holiday tones until after Thanksgiving has passed. (When else are we going to wear our favorite fall neutrals?)

But two stunningly stylish duchesses have us questioning this logic. This morning, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stepped out wearing head-to-toe burgundy looks. That’s right—both duchesses wore the same color at the same time. Needless to say, we’re now considering whipping out our favorite burgundy pieces a few days early.

Middleton opted for a distinctly 2018 approach to the color. She wore a bright burgundy matching set—one that resembled a kind of power suit (one of 2018’s favorite ways to dress up). Middleton layered her tapered blazer over a chic black turtleneck, threw her textured skirt over opaque black tights and slipped into black kitten heels. She completed her look with gold earrings, a simple gold watch and a sleek black clutch.

Markle’s look felt equally contemporary—though a little edgier. She wore a burgundy shift dress, complete with a velvet collar sure to make Wednesday Addams proud. The velvet collar was a shade darker than her already dark shift dresses, and it perfectly matched the deep burgundy trench coat she layered over her look.

Markle also opted for opaque black tights, but chose chunkier shoes—stiletto boots with an angular silhouette.

Though we normally wouldn’t take such literal style cues from stars (no matter how famous, stylish or royal they are), we can’t help but yearn for all-burgundy-everything outfits of our own. Considered together, these outfits are basically an expert lesson in how to craft a burgundy-on-burgundy look, regardless of aesthetic—and we’re on board.

Catch us trading our go-to neutrals for fall’s favorite jewel tone all week long.