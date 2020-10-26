Meghan Markle Has ‘Not Given Up’ on Jessica Mulroney After Her Sasha Exeter Scandal

Despite their rift, Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have not given up on their friendship. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the Duchess of Sussex, 39, is reportedly still in touch with Mulroney, 40, following the TV personality’s scandal with influencer Sasha Exeter in June.

In October, a source revealed to ET that Meghan and Jessica’s friendship is still on. “Jessica has been a dear friend to Meghan in her most difficult moments over many years and while Jessica’s comments may have been misguided and tone-deaf, Meghan has not given up on her,” the source says, referring to Jessica’s “offensive” social media comments toward lifestyle blogger and influencer, Sasha Exeter.

Jessica’s comments came to light in June after Exeter accused her of “very problematic behavior and antics” prompted by the former I Do, Redo host taking “offense” to Exeter’s call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement. After the blogger exposed Jessica, the Canada native publically apologized—only for her to privately threaten Exeter with a libel lawsuit, which the blogger also exposed to her followers on Instagram. Following the latter incident, Jessica issued a final apology and had several of her styling and television working contracts terminated.

After Jessica’s scandal with the So Sasha founder, Meghan was reportedly “done” with her longtime pal. But the celebrity stylist suggested that tensions had eased between her and the Duchess after she posted and later deleted a photo from Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 on Instagram. She followed up with another since-deleted post about her relationship with the Duchess, clearing the air “once and for all.”

“Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

According to ET’s source, Meghan and Jessica are on better terms now that she on a “journey to better herself” following the incident. “Jessica publicly apologized for the controversy and has been on a journey to better herself and become aware of the unconscious bias that exists in society,” says the source.