Meghan Markle Hasn’t Cut Jessica Mulroney Out of Her Life, But They’re ‘Not as Close’

They may be talking again, but Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney are not as close as they were before their fallout. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, and her former best friend had a strained relationship after Jessica, 40, was exposed for her “textbook white privilege” and threats against Black lifestyle blogger, Sasha Exeter, in June. But now, it looks like their friendship is on the mend.

On September 25, a source told Us Weekly that the pair are “friendly” again. “Jessica and Meghan are still in communication,” says the insider. “Meghan didn’t want to cut Jessica out of her life completely. They are still friendly but not as close as before.” In the past, reports surfaced claiming that Meghan was “done” with Jessica following her “offensive” social media comments toward the So Sasha founder. But by early September, followers speculated that tensions had eased between the Duchess and celebrity stylist after Jessica posted, yet later deleted, a photo from Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 on Instagram.

“When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away,” Mulroney originally wrote in the since-deleted post. She then changed the caption to, “I see this and pure joy. On September 8, she explained her reason for deleting the photo, citing “bullying and hatred” in the comments section. Days later, the Canada native took to her Instagram Stories to put rumors about her rift with Meghan to rest. “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family,” she wrote at the time. “She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday.”

Jessica first came under fire for her treatment of lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter in June, after the influencer revealed how she “took offense” to a call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Sasha exposed Jessica for her “very problematic behavior and antics,” which included Jessica’s private threat of a libel lawsuit after having publically apologized on Instagram. The former I Do, Redo host issued a final apology following the incident and had several of her working contracts terminated.