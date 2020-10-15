Meghan Markle Was ‘Hated’ by Someone at Buckingham Palace, Royal Author Claims

A new book claims that Meghan Markle was hated by Buckingham Palace, and there was one person in particular who harbored a “personal animosity” toward her. Now, hearing about the Duchess of Sussex’s haters isn’t necessarily a new phenomenon (especially when we take a look at British tabloids). But the idea that there was someone right within the palace who “hated” the former Suits actress, 39, proves just how much contempt she faced during her time among the royals.

Not so long after Meghan became a part of the royal family did her infamous feud with British tabloids begin. But according to Robert Lacey, author of several royal biographies including Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, out October 20, the U.K. media wasn’t the only source of vitriol the Duchess had to worry about. He alleges that there was someone within the palace who was working against Meghan from the very start of her royal career.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, Lacey revealed “there was personal animosity in the palace towards Meghan—and the feeling is mutual.” According to the author, someone at Buckingham Palace always had it out against her: “There was somebody in the palace—and I can’t name them—who hated Meghan. There is no love lost there.”

He hinted that this hatred stemmed from the palace’s expectations for Harry: “The palace expected Harry to marry a nice girl called Annabel or Henrietta and to go and live in the country,” he told the paper. “They didn’t expect this bombshell.”

Battle of Brothers revolves around Prince Harry, 36, and his rocky relationship with older brother Prince William, 38, before and following his marriage to Meghan. Lacey claims that their royal rift began long before the Duchess of Sussex entered the picture, but was only exacerbated by William’s “concerns” about her before the royal wedding.

Prior to his brother’s nuptials, Prince William was reportedly “worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship,” Lacey writes. “And he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon.” Harry, meanwhile, began to question his brother’s motives.

A public excerpt reads: “Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of ‘the Firm’ whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback.”

Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of A Family in Tumult is out October 20 and is available to preorder now.

