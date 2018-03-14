10 Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding Could Break Royal Tradition

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Meghan Markle has a carved a name for herself as one of the most untraditional royal women yet. While her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is keeping her coat on as she brunches, the 36-year-old former “Suits” star is wearing her hair in messy buns, toting cross-body bags, and breaking a dozen other royal traditions sure to make royal purists cringe.

As expected, her wedding won’t be any different. Though very little has been confirmed about Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, rumors are circulating that the event will be a royal wedding to remember. Ahead, we’re rounding up every way Meghan and Harry’s wedding might break royal protocol and go against age-old etiquette. Brush up on these soon-to-be broken royal rules, from bridesmaids to flowers.