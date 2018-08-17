How to Tell if Meghan Markle Is Pregnant Based on Her Hair Texture

Since Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May, there has been one question on the minds of royal fans: When will she be pregnant? And though there’s no definitive answer to when the Duchess of Sussex will be with child (It’s her life! No rush, Meg.), we might have one telling clue that’ll reveal whether the next heir to the British royal family is coming: her hair.

As many know, Markle’s natural hair is dense and curly due to her parents’ Black, Dutch and Irish background. To keep her hair straight, the 37-year-old has been getting Brazilian blowouts for almost a decade. “My mom is black and my dad is Dutch and Irish, so the texture of my hair is densely curly,” Markle said in a 2011 interview. “I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts for a couple of years.”

According to Myka Meier, who teaches the Duchess Effect, a series of etiquette courses at London’s Plaza Hotel, Markle’s return to curly hair is telltale sign that she’s pregnant. Because of the chemicals involved in Brazilian blowouts, the treatment isn’t recommended for women who are pregnant. That’s why when Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter last year, she wasn’t able to get her regular Brazilian blowouts, resulting in her natural, much curlier hair. “Now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back,” she said in an Instagram story.

Given that Markle still wears her hair straight and not in its natural texture, Meier predicts that she still uses Brazilian blowouts or other treatments, such as keratin. This means that when she is pregnant with the next heir, fans will notice her hair getting significantly more curly.

“The one thing that might be interesting is her hair,” Meier told The Sun. “We don’t know what she does now, but it is likely she uses a keratin or a Brazilian treatment to straighten it. As soon as she gets pregnant she will no longer be able to use those same products which could be very interesting.”

As opposed to wearing her hair down, Meier also predicts that Markle will wear her hair more in a bun to possibly hide the change in hair textures. “I think we’ll see her wearing more of a bun when that happens, which could be a tell tale sign she is pregnant as she’ll no longer be able to use those stringent chemicals that are often used or that beautiful glossy look,” Meier said.

Though there isn’t conclusive evidence that keratin treatments can cause birth defects, many doctors advise against it, as pregnant women can inhale the fumes and absorb the chemicals through their scalp. “Hair treatments obviously aren’t taken internally like tablets but small amounts can be absorbed through the scalp and if there are fumes you can breathe them in,” Dr. Sarah Jarvis, GP and Clinical Director of Patient.info, told The Sun. “There isn’t enough research to say for certain whether keratin treatments are safe, so doctors will usually suggest to be careful.

One treatment that has been proven, however, are keratin treatments containing formaldehyde, which Meier Jarvis warns against completely. “The exception is keratin treatments containing formaldehyde—and there have been concerns that at high levels, this can cause birth defects. So I recommend that women absolutely avoid any keratin product which might contain formaldehyde.”

Markle is known for her messy buns. But now, her signature hairstyle might have a more significant reason behind it.