StyleCaster
Share

Meghan Markle’s Guest Edit For British Vogue Is Visionary

What's hot
StyleCaster

Meghan Markle’s Guest Edit For British Vogue Is Visionary

by
Meghan Markle
12 Start slideshow
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Stop the presses! Or should we say start them? Because on Sunday, Buckingham Palace confirmed rumors that Meghan Markle will serve as British Vogue’s guest editor for the publication’s highly anticipated September issue. Add another line to the Duchess of Sussex’s already impressive resume, eh? In fact, Meghan enjoys the distinction of being the first person ever to guest edit for this popular issue in the magazine’s 103-year history.

Meghan announced the big news on July 28 via her and Prince Harry’s official royal Instagram handle, @SussexRoyal, by releasing a photo of the cover along with a statement from Buckingham Palace. “These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” Meghan said in the statement, adding of the powerful women chosen for the cover, “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

As explained in the Instagram post, the Duchess chose the 15 women featured on the cover with intention, based on their commitment to things like equality, kindness and justice. “The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The empowering cross-section of women hand-picked for the cover by Meghan includes Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech Bior, Ramla Ali, Jacinda Ardern, Sinead Burke, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg and Christy Turlington Burns.

Also in the special issue? An exclusive interview between the Duchess of Sussex and the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama and a “candid conversation” between the Duke of Sussex (how much do we love that Meghan enlisted her husband here?!) and Dr. Jane Goodall. Other highlights include articles written by the always inspiring Brené Brown and more. “Equally, you’ll find grassroots organizations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better,” the statement revealed.

British Vogue’s September issue hits newsstands on August 2.

Originally posted on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2018

Middleton made headlines when she wore a knee-length red dress with a white lace Peter Pan collar by Jenny Packham after she gave birth to her second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018. Though longer than Kate's dress, Princess Diana also wore a red dress with a white collar when she gave birth to her second son, Prince Harry, in 1984. Like the rest of the royal births, both Middleton and Diana wore their dresses when they presented their newborns at the Lindo Wing in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1984
Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle turned heads when she wore a blue-and-green plaid Burberry coat on a visit to the Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry in February 2018. Many considered the outfit to be a nod to a near-exact look that Princess Diana wore to the Highland Games in Bute in 1987. For the games, Princess Di wore a button-up dress with almost the exact same length, pattern, and color palette as Markle's.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1987
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2017

For the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2017, Middleton wore a floral-green Prada dress with sleeves and a high neckline. Considering the look was for a service at Diana's memorial garden in London, many suspected that the look was a tribute to a similar floral-green dress that Diana wore to at a rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1981
Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle—2018

Markle looked like a modern fashion icon when she paired her cream coat with a matching white beret to a Commonwealth Day celebration in March 2018. Little did fans know, the hat choice was a tribute to one of Princess Diana's favorite designers and milliners, Stephen Jones, who is responsible for Markle's beret and many of Princess Di's looks. Though her hat wasn't the same color as Markle's, Princess Di famously wore one of Jones's berets to the Braemar Highland Games in September 1982.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess diana
Princess Diana—1982
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton—2013

Middleton kept Princess Diana's memory alive when she wore a blue polka-dot dress after she gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013. The look was a clear tribute to the polka-dot blue dress that Princess Diana also wore after she gave birth to her first child, Prince William, in 1982. Though Di's dress is a touch longer, falling short of her ankles, it's clear that Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her would-be mother-in-law.

Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana—1982
Princess Diana—1982
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Meghan Markle—2019

Markle wore a Princess-Diana-reminscent outfit in 2019 when she wore this red wrap coat over a purple tea-length dress with a subtle thigh-high slit on a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry. Princess Di wore the same color pallette two decades earlier on a visit to Hong Kong, where she also matched a tea-length purple skirt with a red jacket. 

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Princess Diana—1989
Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Taylor Swift Tried Her Hand At Bartending & Waitressing In This Fun Commercial...

Taylor Swift Tried Her Hand At Bartending & Waitressing In This Fun Commercial...
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana
  • Meghan Markle
  • Princess Diana
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana
  • Meghan Markle
  • Princess diana
  • Kate Middleton
  • Princess Diana—1982
  • STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
  • STYLECASTER | Meghan Markle's Fashion Tributes for Princess Diana
Tags:
share