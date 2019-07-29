Meghan Markle’s Guest Edit For British Vogue Is Visionary

Stop the presses! Or should we say start them? Because on Sunday, Buckingham Palace confirmed rumors that Meghan Markle will serve as British Vogue’s guest editor for the publication’s highly anticipated September issue. Add another line to the Duchess of Sussex’s already impressive resume, eh? In fact, Meghan enjoys the distinction of being the first person ever to guest edit for this popular issue in the magazine’s 103-year history.

Meghan announced the big news on July 28 via her and Prince Harry’s official royal Instagram handle, @SussexRoyal, by releasing a photo of the cover along with a statement from Buckingham Palace. “These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” Meghan said in the statement, adding of the powerful women chosen for the cover, “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

As explained in the Instagram post, the Duchess chose the 15 women featured on the cover with intention, based on their commitment to things like equality, kindness and justice. “The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”

The empowering cross-section of women hand-picked for the cover by Meghan includes Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech Bior, Ramla Ali, Jacinda Ardern, Sinead Burke, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg and Christy Turlington Burns.

Also in the special issue? An exclusive interview between the Duchess of Sussex and the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama and a “candid conversation” between the Duke of Sussex (how much do we love that Meghan enlisted her husband here?!) and Dr. Jane Goodall. Other highlights include articles written by the always inspiring Brené Brown and more. “Equally, you’ll find grassroots organizations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better,” the statement revealed.

British Vogue’s September issue hits newsstands on August 2.

Originally posted on SheKnows.