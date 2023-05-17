Meghan Markle’s Gold Red Carpet Dress Has a Bold Hidden Meaning

Scroll To See More Images

Meghan Markle might’ve missed the coronation last week but she brought her own regalia to New York City last night at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power. The appearance itself wasn’t out of the ordinary for The Duchess of Sussex but the outfit she chose to wear certainly was. Meghan Markle’s gold dress made a not-so-subtle statement on where she stands with the royal family.

All eyes were on Meghan Markle when she arrived at the event in a strapless metallic gold Johanna Ortiz dress. The Duchess was one of the evening’s honorees and she opted for one of her boldest looks yet for the occasion. The dress was made out of heavy gold fabric and featured a keyhole cutout in the middle and a center leg slit.

She paired the dress with a matching gold clutch by Carolina Herrera and accessorized with gold J.Crew earrings and a variety of diamond bracelets. For shoes, Meghan Markle gave her favorite Aquazzura pumps a night off and wore strappy Tom Ford heels instead. For Meghan Markle, who has stuck with a primarily neutral wardrobe palette for public appearances over the last few years, the metallic dress was a step in a new direction. The Duchess of Sussex has not been seen in this color since marrying Prince Harry. The color gold is often associated with royalty and power but also has a secondary connotation of generosity and compassion—both meanings fit Meghan Markle’s circumstances.

In the “Harry & Meghan” docuseries on Netflix, Meghan Markle spoke about her conscious decision to avoid wearing color in the public eye while she was working closely with the royal family. She detailed how she deliberately tried not to wear the same color as other members of the royal family.

“I was like, ‘Well what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?’”, Markle explained in the series. “I’m not trying to stand out here.”

The Duchess of Sussex spent years wearing conservative neutral-toned looks. While the classic style suits Meghan Markle, her recent choices feel more connected to her persona from her days as a Hollywood actress.

Since distancing herself from the royal family, Meghan Markle has begun to branch out with her personal style choices. Her bold gold dress suggests that she’s done adhering to the royal family’s guidelines and will no longer make a concerted effort to blend in.

Meghan Markle accepted an award on stage for her work and advocacy to empower women and girls from Gloria Steinem. She was supported at the event by her husband Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland. Prince Harry wore a stylish slim-cut navy suit with a white button-down and light blue tie. The couple was photographed holding hands and smiling as they left the event.

Prince Harry has also taken a step back from his involvement with his family. He flew to the UK to attend the Coronation of King Charles III but did not play an official role in any part of the ceremony.