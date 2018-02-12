The Beauty Rule Meghan Markle—and Her Makeup Artist—Live By

Not to get too mushy here, but I am a full-on fanatic for Meghan Markle‘s simple makeup look. Combine the necessity to pare down due to royal regulations with the fact that Markle is just naturally gorgeous, and it’s easy to understand why so many of us are majorly girl-crushing on the princess-to-be.

Now, thanks to Refinery29, we finally get to hear more about Markle’s beauty routine via her makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, who spilled some insider details with the site. And while Sellers was unable to tell us if Prince Harry is actually as charming in person as I high-key hope he is, Sellers was able to reveal the one feature Markle requests always be visible through makeup: her freckles.

“Every time I’d do her makeup, she’d say, ‘Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation,'” Sellers told Refinery29. “It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on. So I’d use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation with a Beautyblender because it’s really easy to sheer out.”

Sellers makes it clear that Markle’s request to keep her freckles visible stems from her confidence in her own ability to make herself shine, as well as the time she spent running her women’s lifestyle blog, The Tig (which was officially shut down in 2017).

“She’s done such a good job of maintaining her sense of self amongst the spotlight. […] That’s the great thing about Meghan—she’s so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that. […] Meghan is very in-the-know—she had her blog for a while, so she just gets beauty,” Sellers notes. “But her approach is very effortless. She just wants to look like a better version of herself. That’s something she believes firmly in.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Markle’s confidence and emphasis on wearing simple, natural makeup that highlights beautiful and unique features like freckles becomes a sweeping trend in the months and years to come. If the woman can make it look this easy and this good, who could resist wanting to replicate it?