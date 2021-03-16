Meghan Markle Just Sent Jessica Mulroney Flowers After Their Fall Out—Here’s Where They Stand Now

This year, Meghan Markle sent flowers to Jessica Mulroney for her birthday—and the celebrity stylist couldn’t help but gush about her gift from the Duchess on Instagram.

“LUCKIEST FRIEND XXXX,” Mulroney, 41, captioned a photo of a large bouquet of pink roses, which she shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 1. The former CTV host added a quick note of gratitude to Markle, 39. “THX MM,” she wrote. Mulroney’s post comes just one week after she shared a post to her Instagram feed defending Markle after palace bullying claims and her bombshell Oprah interview with her husband, Prince Harry, which aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Mulroney captioned a photo of herself and Markle out at dinner. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

Mulroney’s support paints a pretty clear picture of a good relationship between the pals—or, at the very least, a relationship that’s on the mend. Mulroney and Markle’s friendship was previously questioned in 2020, when, that summer, Mulroney was called out for her “textbook white privilege” by lifestyle blogger, Sasha Exeter. According to Exeter, the fashion consultant allegedly threatened her livelihood and showed some “very problematic behavior and antics” following a dispute over the influencer’s Black Lives Matter call-to-action on Instagram. Mulroney’s actions ultimately resulted in her losing her recurring slot on Good Morning America and taking a several-months-long social media break.

Markle’s relationship with Mulroney was reportedly strained as a result of the incident, with one source claiming to Us Weekly that her longtime friend’s behavior was “hugely offensive” to her. Another insider told Page Six that their friendship was “definitely” different. “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” the source said. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was.”

By September 2020, however, Mulroney put the drama to rest and claimed that she and the Duchess of Sussex are “family” no matter what. “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”