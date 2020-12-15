Meghan Markle Totally Flirted With Prince Harry in the 1st Preview of Their New Podcast

Who else heard Meghan Markle flirt with Prince Harry in their Spotify podcast preview? Spotify announced on Tuesday, December 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year partnership with the service to create content through their production company, Archwell Audio, which is named after their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

Through the partnership, Meghan and Harry will host and produce new and original podcasts with “the goal to build community through shared experience, narratives and values,” according to Spotify’s press release. “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Though the first series of Archewell Audio and Spotify’s collaboration isn’t set to debut until 2021, the service did provide a preview of what was in store with their podcasts. In the preview, Meghan tells Harry to talk in his accent because of how “nice” it sounds. “You say it, I think it sounds really nice with your accent,” Meghan tells Harry in the preview. “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories. No matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time, remind you, in some way, of a story about yourself.”

Harry adds, “That’s what this project is all about.” At the end of the preview, Meghan laughs and compliments Harry on his voice. “He has a podcast voice!” she says.

News of Meghan and Harry’s Spotify partnership come after they signed $150 million deal with Netflix to create content for the streaming service. Their careers in content creation started after they announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family in January and move to North America. After some time in Canada and Los Angeles, Meghan and Harry have relocated to Santa Barbara, California, where they live with Archie. A source told The Mirror at the time of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal in September that the partnership was bound to be “scrutinized” by the royal family, especially after the recent controversial season of The Crown.

“Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the family with everyone’s best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives,” a source told The Mirror. “However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinized by the royal household.”