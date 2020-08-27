Meghan Markle Says ‘Feminist’ Prince Harry Is Setting a ‘Beautiful Example’ For Archie

Raising their son right. Meghan Markle said “feminist” Prince Harry is a “beautiful example” for Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, their 1-year-old son. In an interview with Gloria Steinem for Makers Women on Wednesday, August 26, opened up about why she’s a feminist and why she’s raising a feminist family.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers,” she said.

That’s when Steinem responded, “Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” to which the Duchess of Sussex said, “Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’”

Meghan went on to talk about how proud she is that her husband is setting an example for their son. “But you need that,” she continued. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

Steinem went on to call Harry a “nurturing father.” “Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing,” she told Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex responded, “I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that.”

Meghan and Steinem, who filmed their interview at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Santa Barbara home in August, also talked about the importance of voting as the 2020 Presidential election approaches. “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” Meghan said, to which Steinem responded,”If you don’t vote, you don’t exist.”

Steinem continued, “What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote, and I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact, and yet it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am, and they’re going to be suffering the consequences.”

Meghan and Harry moved to Santa Barbara in August after several months in Los Angeles. The couple relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year after their first move to Canada in North America following their decision to step down as “senior” members of the British royal family in January. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” she couple wrote on their Instagram at the time.