StyleCaster
Share

45 Meghan Markle Outfits that Prove She Was Destined for Fashion Royalty

What's hot
StyleCaster

45 Meghan Markle Outfits that Prove She Was Destined for Fashion Royalty

by
45 Meghan Markle Outfits that Prove She Was Destined for Fashion Royalty
45 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Meghan Markle has established herself as a fashion icon-in-the-making. When she’s not making us obsess over her princess-worthy attire, she’s selling out items (from her prim white engagement coat to the burgundy handbag she brought to her first royal event) within hours of wearing them. The phenomenon has been so widespread that it’s been dubbed “The Meghan Effect.”

MORE: 8 Surprising Need-to-Know Facts About Meghan Markle Before She Became Famous

Though Markle’s recent outfits are some of the best in her repertoire, she’s been a fashion maven for years, judging from the head-turning red carpet looks she whipped together when she was on a supporting actor budget.

Ahead, take a look at Markle’s best outfits, pre- and post-engagement, which prove that she’s always been destined for fashion royalty.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 45
Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Style

Visiting the Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle STyle

Visiting Nottingham with Prince Harry for their first official public engagement together on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. 

Meghan Markle Style

Announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the third day of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017  with Prince Harry on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 23, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the World Vision event on March 22, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending Luminato Big Bang Bash 2016 on June 9, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Roland Mouret private dinner on April 28, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Sephora Unveils Toronto Eaton Centre Remodel at Toronto Eaton Centre on May 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the World MasterCard Fashion Week Fall 2015 Collections Day 3 at David Pecaut Square on March 25, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Posing in the CAFA portrait studio at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Entering the "Today Show" taping on July 14, 2016 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Leaving the "Today Show" taping on July 14, 2016 in New York City.

Meghan Markle Style

Leaving the "Today Show" taping on July 13, 2016 in New York City.

Meghan Markle Style

Attending Glamour and L'Oreal Paris Celebrate 2016 College Women Of The Year on April 27, 2016 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Discussing her role in "Suits" during AOL Build on March 17, 2016 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner on January 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 2, 2015 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the 2015 NBC New York Summer Press Day on June 24, 2015 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Appearing at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront on May 14, 2015 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Wearing Miu Miu at Miu Miu Women's Tales 7th Edition "Spark & Light" Screening  on February 11, 2014 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Posing backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 8, 2014 in New York City.

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Marc Jacobs Daisy Chain Tweet Pop Up Shop Party on February 6, 2014 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Misha Nonoo fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 14, 2015 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Wes Gordon runway show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 13, 2015 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit on October 28, 2014 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Hudson's Bay And The Isabella Blow Foundation Present Fashion Blows on October 22, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the RELAIS & CHATEAUX 60th Anniversary Guest Chef Dinner Launch on October 1, 2014 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending an exclusive preview of the Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle collection on September 5, 2014 in New York City.

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Peter Som fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 on September 5, 2014 in New York City.

Meghan Markle STyle

Attending the London Global Gift Gala on November 19, 2013 in London, England. 

Meghan Markle Style

Entering Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 11, 2013 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the 2013 Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC Partners Charity Day on September 11, 2013 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the Novak Djokovic Foundation New York dinner  on September 10, 2013 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Posing backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 on September 7, 2013 in New York City.

Meghan Markle Style

Attending "Tales Of Endearment" Celebration Hosted by Diane von Furstenberg on July 17, 2013 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle STyle

Attending the Self Rocks the Summer Event on July 16, 2013 in New York City.

Meghan Markle Style

Arriving on the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 16, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the USA Network 2013 Upfront event at Pier 36 on May 16, 2013 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the ELLE's Women in Television Celebration on January 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. 

Meghan Markle

Attending the FINCA Canada Fundraiser At TIFF 2012 during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the USA Network Upfront 2012 after party at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on May 17, 2012 in New York City. 

Meghan Markle Style

Attending the USA Network and The Moth presentation of "A More Perfect Union: Stories Of Prejudice And Power" on February 15, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Easy Ways to Feel Better in 2018 for Under $20

10 Easy Ways to Feel Better in 2018 for Under $20
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle STyle
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle STyle
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle STyle
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle
  • Meghan Markle Style
  • Meghan Markle Style
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share