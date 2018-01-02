45 Meghan Markle Outfits that Prove She Was Destined for Fashion Royalty

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Meghan Markle has established herself as a fashion icon-in-the-making. When she’s not making us obsess over her princess-worthy attire, she’s selling out items (from her prim white engagement coat to the burgundy handbag she brought to her first royal event) within hours of wearing them. The phenomenon has been so widespread that it’s been dubbed “The Meghan Effect.”

Though Markle’s recent outfits are some of the best in her repertoire, she’s been a fashion maven for years, judging from the head-turning red carpet looks she whipped together when she was on a supporting actor budget.

Ahead, take a look at Markle’s best outfits, pre- and post-engagement, which prove that she’s always been destined for fashion royalty.