45 Meghan Markle Outfits that Prove She Was Destined for Fashion Royalty

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Meghan Markle has established herself as a fashion icon-in-the-making. When she’s not making us obsess over her princess-worthy attire, she’s selling out items (from her prim white engagement coat to the burgundy handbag she brought to her first royal event) within hours of wearing them. The phenomenon has been so widespread that it’s been dubbed “The Meghan Effect.”
Though Markle’s recent outfits are some of the best in her repertoire, she’s been a fashion maven for years, judging from the head-turning red carpet looks she whipped together when she was on a supporting actor budget.
Ahead, take a look at Markle’s best outfits, pre- and post-engagement, which prove that she’s always been destined for fashion royalty.
Attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England with Prince Harry.
Visiting the Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England with Prince Harry.
Visiting Nottingham with Prince Harry for their first official public engagement together on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England.
Announcing her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England.
Attending the third day of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 with Prince Harry on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 23, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the World Vision event on March 22, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending Luminato Big Bang Bash 2016 on June 9, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the Roland Mouret private dinner on April 28, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the Sephora Unveils Toronto Eaton Centre Remodel at Toronto Eaton Centre on May 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the World MasterCard Fashion Week Fall 2015 Collections Day 3 at David Pecaut Square on March 25, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
Posing in the CAFA portrait studio at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.
Entering the "Today Show" taping on July 14, 2016 in New York City.
Leaving the "Today Show" taping on July 14, 2016 in New York City.
Leaving the "Today Show" taping on July 13, 2016 in New York City.
Attending Glamour and L'Oreal Paris Celebrate 2016 College Women Of The Year on April 27, 2016 in New York City.
Discussing her role in "Suits" during AOL Build on March 17, 2016 in New York City.
Attending ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner on January 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Attending the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 2, 2015 in New York City.
Attending the 2015 NBC New York Summer Press Day on June 24, 2015 in New York City.
Appearing at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront on May 14, 2015 in New York City.
Wearing Miu Miu at Miu Miu Women's Tales 7th Edition "Spark & Light" Screening on February 11, 2014 in New York City.
Posing backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 8, 2014 in New York City.
Attending the Marc Jacobs Daisy Chain Tweet Pop Up Shop Party on February 6, 2014 in New York City.
Attending the Misha Nonoo fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 14, 2015 in New York City.
Attending the Wes Gordon runway show during MADE Fashion Week Fall 2015 on February 13, 2015 in New York City.
Attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit on October 28, 2014 in New York City.
Attending the Hudson's Bay And The Isabella Blow Foundation Present Fashion Blows on October 22, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the RELAIS & CHATEAUX 60th Anniversary Guest Chef Dinner Launch on October 1, 2014 in New York City.
Attending an exclusive preview of the Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle collection on September 5, 2014 in New York City.
Attending the Peter Som fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 on September 5, 2014 in New York City.
Attending the London Global Gift Gala on November 19, 2013 in London, England.
Entering Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 11, 2013 in New York City.
Attending the 2013 Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC Partners Charity Day on September 11, 2013 in New York City.
Attending the Novak Djokovic Foundation New York dinner on September 10, 2013 in New York City.
Posing backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 on September 7, 2013 in New York City.
Attending "Tales Of Endearment" Celebration Hosted by Diane von Furstenberg on July 17, 2013 in New York City.
Attending the Self Rocks the Summer Event on July 16, 2013 in New York City.
Arriving on the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 16, 2013 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the USA Network 2013 Upfront event at Pier 36 on May 16, 2013 in New York City.
Attending the ELLE's Women in Television Celebration on January 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Attending the FINCA Canada Fundraiser At TIFF 2012 during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.
Attending the USA Network Upfront 2012 after party at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on May 17, 2012 in New York City.
Attending the USA Network and The Moth presentation of "A More Perfect Union: Stories Of Prejudice And Power" on February 15, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.