A New Book Claims Meghan Markle ‘Embarrassed’ Prince Harry With Her Pregnancy Announcement

It’s hard to imagine how a pregnancy announcement could be “embarrassing” for the Sussexes, but leave it to some royal biographers to tease that story out anyway. According to a forthcoming royal biography, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy “embarrassed” Prince Harry at Princess Eugenie’s wedding back in October 2018 because she announced it at the event, effectively “stealing the limelight” from the bride. Yet there’s reason to believe that wasn’t really the case.

A Harper’s Bazaar report issued days after the rumor suggested that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, didn’t actually break the news to the royal family at the wedding. According to their source, members of the royal family—including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Eugenie—all knew about Meghan’s pregnancy beforehand. Instead, Eugenie’s wedding simply marked the first time the royal family could congratulate the couple in person.

But now, tabloid editor Dylan Howard and investigative journalist Andy Tillett are set to release their own biography of the Sussexes—and their book tells a different story. Howard and Tillett claim that Markle made a “huge social gaffe” at the wedding, leaving her husband “embarrassed” and the bride and her mother “furious.”

“Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child,” their book claims.

The pair adds, “This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal—stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.”

Howard and Tillet’s book, Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House Of Windsor, out June 30, is set to unveil “an intimate portrait of a troubled prince” and takes place over the course of “a dramatic thirteen-day period that led to the royal couple quitting official duties—to being banned from using HRH titles.” Couple that with Lady Colin Campbell’s forthcoming biography titled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, and Bazaar’s own Omid Scobie’s Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, this summer is going to be full of new royal revelations.