The Alleged Email Meghan Markle Sent to the Palace About Kate Middleton Making Her Cry Just Leaked

Paper trail. Meghan Markle’s email about Kate Middleton making her cry allegedly leaked after the Duchess of Sussex’s interview on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday, March 7.

On the special, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about their experience in the British royal family. During the interview, Oprah asked Meghan about November 2018 headlines that she made her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, cry in the weeks before her wedding to Harry in May 2018 due to disagreement over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress.

In her conversation with Oprah, Meghan revealed that the “reverse happened,” and that Kate was the one who made her cry. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said. The Duchess of Sussex went on to reveal that Kate has since apologized to her, but she’s still hurt that Kensington Palace never denied the report.

“It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing,” Meghan said. “And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

She continued, “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”

Less than a week after the interview, royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed the alleged email Meghan sent to Kensington Palace about her incident with Kate in January 2020. In a post for Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie revealed that Kensington Palace asked Harry to sign a statement against an “offensive” report about his brother, Prince William, that claimed he “constantly bullied” Harry and Meghan before their decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family.

In her email back, Meghan asked if Kensington Palace could also refute the report that she made Kate cry if they were going to defend William in the press. “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry],” Meghan’s alleged email read. According to Scobie, the Duchess of Sussex’s email was ignored and she was told that Kate wouldn’t comment on gossip.

A source told Us Weekly on March 10 that Kate has a “very different” recollection of her altercation with Meghan. “Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place,” the insider said. “She wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation. Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident.”

The source went on to note that the Duchess of Cambridge “feels that there was a misunderstanding” as she and Meghan “were trying to figure out flower girl dresses” before the royal wedding. “It should not have been such a huge point of contention,” the insider said.

